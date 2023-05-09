Access Hollywood Tape Grabs Trump By Credibility During New York Rape Trial





Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tape is in evidence as deliberations begin Tuesday in his civil rape trial.

The tape is irrelevant to E’s “unbelievable” claims. Jean Carroll, a Trump attorney told them.

Carroll’s attorney countered that the tape is Trump’s honest “confession” about how he treats women. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

As jurors begin their deliberations Tuesday in Donald Trump’s Manhattan rape and libel trial, they will have mixed instructions on how much weight to give his infamous “Access Hollywood” tape when deciding whether the magazine’s writer E. Jean Carroll is telling the truth. The vulgar 2005 tape is Trump’s confession, in his own words, to his predatory history with women, Carroll’s attorney told jurors during closing arguments on Tuesday. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, meanwhile told jurors to just ignore him. Either way, the Access Hollywood tape in which he bragged to TV personality Billy Bush about kissing women and grabbing them by the genitals was a major factor in the lawsuit. two weeks. Carroll testified that Trump attacked her in a Manhattan department store dressing room nearly 30 years ago. She also accuses him of defaming her by denying the alleged attack after writing about it in 2019. The tape, which came out a month before the 2016 election, did not block Trump’s path to the White House, although he did capture it bragging about catching women. But the Carroll jury could soon decide whether the same tape holding plaintiff’s Exhibit 25 will impact Trump’s return to the White House by helping to brand him a rapist. Trump himself defended his remarks as “locker room talk,” including in a videotaped deposition shown to jurors last week. “Historically, that’s been true with stars,” Trump said of the Access Hollywood tape when asked about it by Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan. “If you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true,” Trump said in his deposition. “Not always, but mostly true. Unfortunately or fortunately.” In closing arguments Monday, Trump’s attorney mocked Team Carroll’s confidence in the tape during the trial. “How many times have they played that Access Hollywood tape?” Tacopina asked. “Five times?” he said, before agreeing with his client’s assessment of the “locker room discussions”. “He said that,” Tacopina conceded of Trump’s insistence on the tape that when you’re a star, women let you “grab them” by the genitals. “But that doesn’t make Mrs. Carroll’s story any more believable,” he said, slashing his hand on the podium emphatically. “You may think Donald Trump is a rude, rude guy,” and still find that Carroll isn’t telling the truth, he added. But Carroll’s attorney, Michael J. Ferrara, in his own summaries, noted that Trump never actually discredited his words on the tape. “He said it was a locker room conversation,” Ferrara pointed out, referring to the deposition. “But he didn’t say it wasn’t true.” Actual conversations in the locker room can be “gross,” the attorney told jurors. “But it wasn’t what it was. Your common sense and your experience tell you this isn’t dressing room talk,” he added. “This video is a confession.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/e-jean-carroll-rape-trial-access-hollywood-grabs-trump-back-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos