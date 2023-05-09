This Access Hollywood tape grabs Trump’s credibility as the rape trial of E. Jean Carroll is coming to an end

The infamous “Access Hollywood” recording of Trump’s lewd remarks was played before a Manhattan jury.NBC

Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tape is in evidence as deliberations begin Tuesday in his civil rape trial.

The tape is irrelevant to E’s “unbelievable” claims. Jean Carroll, a Trump attorney told them.

Carroll’s attorney countered that the tape is Trump’s honest “confession” about how he treats women.

As jurors begin their deliberations Tuesday in Donald Trump’s Manhattan rape and libel trial, they will have mixed instructions on how much weight to give his infamous “Access Hollywood” tape when deciding whether the magazine’s writer E. Jean Carroll is telling the truth.

The vulgar 2005 tape is Trump’s confession, in his own words, to his predatory history with women, Carroll’s attorney told jurors during closing arguments on Tuesday.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, meanwhile told jurors to just ignore him.

Either way, the Access Hollywood tape in which he bragged to TV personality Billy Bush about kissing women and grabbing them by the genitals was a major factor in the lawsuit. two weeks.

Carroll testified that Trump attacked her in a Manhattan department store dressing room nearly 30 years ago. She also accuses him of defaming her by denying the alleged attack after writing about it in 2019.

The tape, which came out a month before the 2016 election, did not block Trump’s path to the White House, although he did capture it bragging about catching women. But the Carroll jury could soon decide whether the same tape holding plaintiff’s Exhibit 25 will impact Trump’s return to the White House by helping to brand him a rapist.

Trump himself defended his remarks by calling them “locker room talk,” including in a videotaped deposition played for jurors last week.

“Historically, that’s been true with stars,” Trump said of the Access Hollywood tape when asked about it by Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan.

“If you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true,” Trump said in his deposition. “Not always, but mostly true. Unfortunately or fortunately.”

In closing arguments Monday, Trump’s attorney mocked Team Carroll’s confidence in the tape during the trial.

“How many times have they played that Access Hollywood tape?” Tacopina asked.

“Five times?” he said, before agreeing with his client’s assessment of the “locker room discussions”.

“He said that,” Tacopina conceded of Trump’s insistence on the tape that when you’re a star, women let you “grab them” by the genitals.

“But that doesn’t make Mrs. Carroll’s story any more believable,” he said, slashing his hand on the podium emphatically.

“You may think Donald Trump is a rude, rude guy,” and still find that Carroll isn’t telling the truth, he added.

But Carroll’s attorney, Michael J. Ferrara, in his own summaries, noted that Trump never actually discredited his words on the tape.

“He said it was a locker room conversation,” Ferrara pointed out, referring to the deposition. “But he didn’t say it wasn’t true.”

Actual conversations in the locker room can be “gross,” the attorney told jurors.

“But it wasn’t what it was. Your common sense and your experience tell you this isn’t dressing room talk,” he added. “This video is a confession.”

Read the original article at Business Intern