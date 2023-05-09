New bill seeks to entice entertainment industry with deeper discounts





A new invoice filed last week would increase existing rebates in Alabama for production costs related to the entertainment industry more than seven times. Sponsored by Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, the bill aims to see Alabama compete with neighboring Georgia, which in 2008 passed major tax incentives for the entertainment industry. Known as the Qualified Interactive Entertainment Credit, Georgia’s incentive program has made the state a national hub for the entertainment industry, with film and television production spending reaching a record $4.4 billion in 2022. The bill would change the existing entertainment industry incentives in Alabama, known as Entertainment Industry Incentives Actwhich was enacted in 2009. Under the state’s existing incentive program, production companies are eligible for a 25% rebate on all production expenses – including 35% of payroll paid to Alabama residents – with an annual spending cap of $20 million. Production costs must also reach at least $500,000 to qualify for rebates. If the amount of refunds exceeds a production company’s tax liability, then the excess is reimbursed to the company. Under Gudgers’ proposed bill, known as the Film and Music Incentive Act of 2023, the $20 million cap on expenses eligible for the 25% reimbursement would be gradually increased to $150 million. The cap would first be raised from $20 million to $65 million when the bill comes into force, to $110 million at the end of 2024 and $150 million at the end of 2025. According a report from the Alabama Department of Commerce, 11 production companies applied for rebates under the incentive program in 2021 for a total of $12.8 million, and were exempted from $8.2 million of sales tax and $21.7 million in lodging tax. Since the program’s inception in 2009, 115 taxpayers have qualified for the program and claimed refunds totaling $97 million, and have been exempted from $102.5 million in sales tax and $291.7 million in accommodation tax. The annual cap of $20 million was hit in 2019, which the Commerce report said led some production companies to inquire about the program only to pursue the application process. Stefania Jones, head of government relations and marketing for the Department of Commerce, said while her department’s primary focus right now is the implementation of Governor Kay Ivey’s economic incentive bill, known as of “Game Plan”, which was enacted last month. , the department still supported Gudger’s proposal. “We support an expansion of business involving film and television production, as well as other entertainment industry products in Alabama,” Jones told the Alabama Daily News. Alabama State recently gained notoriety in the film industry at the 95th Academy Awards when Birmingham native Daniel Sheinert – with Daniel Kwan – won three Oscars for their 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

