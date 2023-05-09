5 Times Our Bollywood Celebrities Changed Hair Trends

Bollywood has always played a vital role in setting fashion trends. Whether it’s the draped saree of Mumtaz or the fashion inspirations of Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood has always played this game very well.

Not only in terms of clothes but also in terms of hairstyles, Bollywood is highly idolized by Indian youth. So let’s see what hairstyle trends changed the game when these iconic Bollywood celebrities showed them off on the big screen.

Sadhna Cut – Bangs Forever

The OG hair bangs

Hair bangs are not a discovery of the K-pop industry, but they have been seen in Bollywood for around 50 years. Sadhna cut to date is also presented as a very fashionable haircut or hairstyle that you can put on your own. The Sadhna cut has feather hair bangs that can be parted to the side, middle or drape your forehead for multiple looks. Today, this kind of hairstyle is very warmly adopted by teenagers and young girls. To achieve this look, you can even use Diva Divine’s extensions and have this aesthetically trendy hairstyle.

Madhuri – Layered Waves

Layered cut trend

Madhuri, the definition of beauty and grace, has definitely revived the joy of on-screen romance, but another thing she did was introduce new hairstyles to Bollywood lovers. Having layered cuts with ends pulled out was first seen in Madhuri. She gracefully wore this look again and again. This hairstyle looks very voluminous and thanks to the layered cut gives much more depth and character to your hair. If you also want to try this style and don’t have enough volume on your own, our clip in hair extensions can help you replicate this look.

Deepika – Puffy Wild Hair

This is how messy hair came to Bollywood

Deepika made the mess hot. Yes, with her bold and sassy character in Cocktail, she dreamed up that wild hair that looked well played with the air. These hairstyles have a bohemian vibe and looked more modern and freer. If you remember about 10 years ago when this movie came out, everyone had a bunch of clips in their hands to create the puff that Veronica did in the movie. Majority credit for water waves and wild hairstyles in Bollywood today goes to this movie. This movie was a statement, and hairstyles done by Deepika were religiously followed.

Karishma – Blunt Straight Hair

Kardashians did it later, our Kapoor did the first

Sleek, straight hair that looks like magic and perfection. Driven girls and guys crazy when Karishma made it her signature look. The middle parting with pressed silk straight hair has become a major goal for many girls. It wasn’t until she came up with this hairstyle on screen regularly that people started inquiring about keratin straightening, hair straightening and hair spas to achieve that silky smooth look. smooth. Do you know many times Karishma has done this stunning look on real hair, they have also been many times when she used real human hair extensions to attempt this look. So you can also do that smart thing, go for clip-in hair extensions.

Kangana-Ball Buckles

Curls have become a fashion statement

Curly hair was never in the spotlight until Kangana came to Bollywood with her iconic film and iconic character. Thanks to Kangana’s real curly hair which showed its charm in her iconic movie Tanu Weds Manu. She wore her hair down and played the character, showing the uniqueness and a statement that came with this image. So now usually when girls want to feel bubbly, full of life and cheerful, they go for a curly hair texture. Now curly hair is the most desirable hair texture and if you also want to achieve the same, our hair extensions are easy to style so you have gorgeous curls.

These are just the few that we have mentioned which have definitely made an impact on the hairstyles. Just like the middle score became a big hit among the boys with the movie Tere Naam. But the girls have always been blessed with different celebrities coming up with different signature hairstyles which gave the variety to be in trend and always . Do you know anything else that you are blessed with? These are Diva Divine hair extensions. Yes, because if you buy hair extensions, you can make all these hairstyles from them and even more without worrying about their quality degradation. So are you ready to be the main character?