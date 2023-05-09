Actor Terrence Hardiman who played The Demon Headmaster on hit CBBC show dies aged 86

Actor Terrence Hardiman, best known for portraying The Demon Headmaster, has died aged 86, his agent has said.

Hardiman terrified a generation of children with his eponymous role in the 1990s, which saw the sinister schoolteacher take off his tinted glasses to hypnotize pupils, after telling them to “look into my eyes”.

He revealed in a 2019 interview how he lived near several schools in North London and children would often stop and stare at him in the street or shout at him.

His passing was announced “with great sadness” by talent agency Scott Marshall Partners, who said he was a “beloved client and a much-loved stage and film actor”.

The actor, who also appeared in The Crown, is survived by his wife Rowena and two children.

The Demon Headmaster was a huge hit in the mid-1990s which saw Hardiman play the sinister schoolmaster who used the power of hypnosis to enact his evil plans.

It was The Demon Headmaster who made Hardiman a household name (pictured in role)

Hardiman has also appeared in a number of television series such as Wallander, Doctor Who and Prime Suspect.

The Londoner has also narrated hundreds of audiobooks, including series by Colin Dexter, Anne Perry and Ruth Rendell.

But it was The Demon Headmaster and his tinted glasses that made Hardiman a household name.

The character only removed his glasses when he wanted to use his mind control techniques on students to carry out his evil plans.

The plot was based on the series of books written by Gillian Cross.

The author tweeted today: ‘Very sad to hear that Terrence Hardiman has passed away.

“He was a wonderful actor on television, on stage and on screen and a great demon director. Sending deepest sympathy to his family and friends.

Speaking in 2019 about his initial role, Hardiman told Radio Times: “I thought, ‘What a horrible character. So pretty. A real villain of a piece. Why not?”’

He said he had no idea it would become such a hit, adding: ‘I started to get recognition on the streets, especially as I lived near schools around here in the northwest from London.

“And there were young people looking at me, yelling at me and laughing at me, which is very healthy. It kept me from being too tall!

Actor Terrence Hardiman (pictured on TV show Crown Court) has died aged 86, his agent has said

Hardiman returned to The Demon Headmaster for a cameo appearance (pictured left) in its 2019 reboot

Hardiman in the film Ghandi in 1982

Hardiman (pictured in his role as the demonic headmaster) was the son of a policeman and excelled at school, before studying English at Cambridge University.

Throughout the 1970s and 80s, Hardiman landed a series of television roles, including that of barrister Stephen Harvesty (pictured) at Crown Court, which he played for 11 years until 1983

“But the slightly more remarkable thing I found was that it wasn’t just the kids watching. It was also parents and other people.

Hardiman returned to the series for a cameo appearance in its 2019 reboot.

Hardiman was the son of a police officer and excelled at school, before studying English at Cambridge University.

He began playing both serious and comedic roles after joining the Marlow Society and Cambridge University Amateur Drama Club, before going on tour with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Hardiman landed a series of television roles, including that of Crown Court barrister Stephen Harvesty, which he played for 11 years until 1983.

Terrence Hardiman on the TV show Enemy At The Door during The Prussian Officer episode

British actor in the role of ‘Mephistophilis’ from the Royal Shakespeare Company performing in the play ‘Doctor Faustus’ at the Royal Shakespeare Theater in 1968

Hardiman plays ‘Eric’ in an episode of Keeping Up Appearances

Terrence Hardiman, aka the Demon Headmaster, makes a special appearance in Doctors

He also played Major Reinhardt, head of the German Luftwaffe Air Force, in Secret Army.

It was the 1990s, however, when he reached new heights of fame as the director of the demon.

The children’s television series ran from 1996 to 1998 and was enjoyed by adults and children alike.

Hardiman landed another major recurring role as Father Abbot Radulfus in Cadfael. Radulfus was brother Cadfael’s ecclesiastical superior.

In the 2000s he also appeared on BBC One episodes of Doctors and Heartbeat, before playing Hawthorne in the April 10, 2010 episode “The Beast Below” of Doctor Who.

In 2017, he played Doctor Evans in an episode of the hit Netflix series The Crown.

Blythe Danner and Terrence Hardiman in the ABC TV miniseries ‘Inside the Third Reich’ in 1982

Eric Porter (1928 – 1995) as ‘Dr Faustus’ and Terrence Hardiman (right) as ‘Mephistophilis’ for the Royal Shakespeare Company on stage at the Royal Shakespeare Theater in Stratford-upon-Avon on 9 August 1968

Tributes poured in for the star on social media following news of his death today.

Journalist Morgan Jeffrey, who interviewed Hardiman in 2019, tweeted: ‘Terrified a generation as a demon manager, but couldn’t have been more of a good-natured gentleman in real life.

‘It was such a pleasure talking to Terrence in 2019 when he made an appearance in the Demon Headmaster revival, he was so clearly thrilled to have made such an impact, delivering these ‘safe alerts’ to young people viewers at a formative age.

One fan wrote: ‘He terrified a whole generation of kids in The Demon Headmaster. What an icon.