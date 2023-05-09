Tips Music and Sony Music Publishing sign global deal : Bollywood News

Tips Music (Tips Industries Limited) has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). The agreement will allow Sony Music Publishing to administer and promote the songs globally, expanding the reach and audience of Tips Musics extensive catalog. The entertainment industry is witnessing a paradigm shift with Bollywood music gaining popularity globally.

The deal between Tips Music and SMP is expected to increase the Bollywood music label’s publishing and royalty income while enabling its artists to reach a wider global audience. The agreement covers the administration, synchronization and promotion of the catalog of Indian music labels’ repertoire. SMP will also promote Tips Music’s wide range of songs in international markets.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Industries Limited (Tips Music), said, “We are delighted to partner with Sony Music Publishing, one of the most prestigious music publishing companies in the world. This deal is a great opportunity for us to expand our reach and introduce our music to a global audience. This partnership will not only increase our publishing and royalty collection, but will undoubtedly bring Indian music to international shores, entertaining audiences around the world. At Tips Music, we pride ourselves on our vast collection of Bollywood hit songs, making our music library one of the most comprehensive catalogs of Indian music. We are committed to further fueling the growth of the Indian music industry by reaching out to audiences across borders.

Guy Henderson, President of Sony Music Publishing International, said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Kumar and his team at Tips to the Sony Music Publishing family. Tips has established an incredible collection of songs during its more than thirty years in this industry and continues to add to this legacy on a global scale as Indian repertoire takes its rightful place on the world stage. With our global reach, we look forward to working with Tips to grow both its business and that of its songwriters.

Sony Music Publishing Indian Director, Dinraj Shetty, said, “We at SMP are delighted to partner with Tips Music, one of India’s richest music catalogs, and represent them in global markets. .

The strategic deal gives SMP access to Tips Musics extensive catalog that includes over 30,000 tracks and over 5,500 albums spanning 24 languages.

