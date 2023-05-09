Jon Bernthal and Another Live-Action Punisher Actor Show Off Their Shooting Skills in New Video





The Punisher Star Jon Bernthal appears in a new shooting range video, showing off his skills with a firearm alongside Frank Castle live-action actor Thomas Jane. Jane played Castle in the 2004 film The Punisher. Years later, Jane would return as an anti-hero in 2012 The Punisher: Dirty Laundry, a fan short that Jane also produced. Bernthal made his debut as Frank Castle during season 2 of Daredevil, before directing The Punisher Netflix series. Now Bernthal returns as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Againand shooting with Jane seems to be part of her training. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT On Instagram, Taran Tactical Innovations shared a video of the two Punisher actors, Bernthal and Jane, letting loose at a shooting range. The actors show in the high-energy video why they were chosen to play Frank Castle. While it’s interesting to see the two Punisher actors live together, their reunion likely has nothing to do with a potential Marvel Cinematic Universe team-up. Despite Marvel’s multiverse saga, The Punisher is a grounded character, and two versions of the anti-hero are unlikely to meet during Daredevil: Born Again.

Will Jon Bernthal’s Punisher change to fit the MCU? Bernthal joining Daredevil: Born Again The cast is an exciting choice for the MCU, as the character can bring great nuance to Marvel’s cinematic street-level heroes. The MCU Can Do With More Anti-Heroes, And Bernthal’s Return As Frank Castle In Daredevil: Born Again could reveal the direction in which the Charlie Cox-led series is heading. At this point, not much is known about Daredevil: Born Again‘s, but the inclusion of Bernthal’s version of Netflix’s The Punisher Defenders The Universe speaks to both the tone of the show and what Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige might have planned for the series. Bernthal has said in the past that he only wants to return as The Punisher in a true-to-character project, keeping his tone more mature, which means Daredevil: Born Again might be closer to the original Netflix series than expected. Feige’s choice to have both Netflix Defenders the actors of the Cox and Bernthal universe back for Daredevil: Born Again could point to the show serving as the MCU debut of other Netflix heroes such as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. In recent years, Frank Castle has faced a growing problem in real life, with some bands adopting The Punisher logo for moves that go against the character’s fundamentals. For this reason, Marvel Comics decided to move away from the classic anti-hero skull logo, introducing a new version of the skull. The MCU could make that big change when Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, which would help instantly differentiate the character from The Punisher Netflix series, like how Marvel gave Kingpin powers. Source: Taran Tactical Innovations/Instagram Key Release Dates

