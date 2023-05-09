In the eye of the storm

Warren Buffett attends the World Premiere of ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’ at Museum of Modern Art on January 19, 2017 in New York City.

Monday’s market moves were tepid: the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.17%, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.17% and the S&P 500 was little changed. But that’s because the mood was one of anxiety rather than calm.

Regional banks have managed to avoid losses in a context of renewed fears of banking instability. PacWest Bancorp rose 3.65%, Western Alliance Bancorp gained 0.6% and Zions Bancorp added 2.1%. These are reassuring, even astonishing figures.

But these numbers need to be put into context. Earlier in the day, PacWest jumped nearly 30% after the regional bank announced late Friday that it planned to raise capital. So Monday’s story is not so much about confidence in regional banks, but about continued volatility. Indeed, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) fell 2%.

The banking fears aroused by high interest rates therefore still persist. The Federal Reserve’s latest financial stability report, released on Monday, confirmed that one of the biggest economic fears among respondents is “banking sector stress.” Additionally, the report identified money market funds, stablecoins, and hedge funds as having a higher potential to run into trouble.

Other concerns about the economy, according to the report, included “persistent inflation and tighter monetary policy.” April’s Consumer Price Index report, due on Wednesday, and the Producer Price Index on Thursday will reinforce or dispel some of these fears.

And then there is the specter of the United States defaulting on its debt. In the event that Congress fails to reach an agreement to raise the cap, there will be an “economic catastrophe,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Monday. We’ll soon find out if Washington can avoid “financial chaos,” in Yellen’s words, President Joe Biden is meeting with key lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Despite “the lukewarm approach to markets on Monday,” then, “a look below the surface reveals a little more turmoil than this first glance might reveal,” as Goldman Sachs’ trading desk puts it. We might just be in the eye of a storm.

