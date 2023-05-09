Outlanders Sam Heughan could star in a Bollywood movie





Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hit historical drama Outlander, has opened up about turning to Bollywood Outlander star Sam Heughan has said he hopes to diversify his acting career – into the world of Bollywood. Heughan, 43, starred with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra in the romantic comedy Love Again, which is due out May 10. In the film, music journalist Rob Burns (Heughan) is assigned to write an article about Celine Dion, but he’s distracted by a series of text messages sent to his new phone by a complete stranger. Children’s book illustrator Mira Ray (Chopra), who struggles to cope with the death of her fiancé and texts her late partner’s old cell phone, unaware that the number has been randomly reassigned to the journalist. Speaking about the possibility of starring in a Bollywood film, Heughan, who has played Highland warrior Jamie Fraser in Outlander since 2014, admitted he would have to work on his singing and dancing skills first. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Heughan said: Do you know, we were talking about Bollywood there, and obviously I have to learn to sing and dance. He added: Obviously I’d love to work with PeeCee again, so maybe that’s next time. We are going to make a Hindi movie. Yes, I’m up for that. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star in Love Again at Arc Cinema. Photo: Getty Images Chopra added: We don’t need to learn to sing, we have playback singers for that. A little dancing may be allowed, many of our actors can’t dance but you know as long as you have a little rhythm you’re good.

