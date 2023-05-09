SKELETON CREW Actor Jude Law Hints At A Darker Side Of His ‘Jedi’ Character

Excitement for the next Disney+star wars series, Skeleton Crewincreased after the first trailer was shown at the recent Celebration panel (it still hasn’t been uploaded), although we still don’t know much about the series outside of the basic premise.

The story will follow a group of children who leave the relative safety of their home planet to explore the galaxy, only to end up captured by a pirate crew led by the villainous Vane (who recently debuted as the one of captain Gorian Shard’s men in season 3 of The Mandalorian).

The unnamed character Jude Law comes to the rescue, but the kids might not be as safe with this mysterious Jedi(?) as we’ve been led to believe.

They need guidance, but they are vulnerable, The law says Empire. And so throughout, the people they meet, you all interview them. Is my character nice? Is not it? You just want them to be okay and go home. But if you know Jon and Chris work, you’ll know the kids aren’t always safe.

Law goes on to describe his character as “complicated” and hints that he may not be a Jedi after all, despite displaying strength abilities in the teaser when he breaks the kids out of prison.

Skeleton Crew also stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as young heroes, with Tunde Adebimpe and Kerry Condon on board in supporting roles.

The management team consists of Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, David Lowery, the Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.

No premiere date has been announced, but the show is set to debut on Disney+ later this year.