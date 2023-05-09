Pacers’ Mad Ants plan to move to Noblesville

The 85,000 square foot arena will be located at Finch Creek Park and will be developed by Card & Associates in association with the City of Noblesville, which will own the facility. (Rendered by KRM Architecture, courtesy of Pacers Sports & Entertainment) Rendered by KRM Architecture, courtesy of Pacers Sports & Entertainment “>

Pacers Sports & Entertainment plans to move the Fort Wayne Mad Ants – its developmental league team – to Noblesville, where city officials have pledged to build a $36.5 million arena with suites and a event space.

As part of a 10-year deal to be announced Monday afternoon, the city of Noblesville has agreed to build a 3,400-seat venue in Finch Creek Park, along Boden Road. The Pacers plan to contribute $5 million over 10 years to the project. Noblesville will own the venue and fund it with bonds that will be repaid with the proceeds of the lease.

Construction on the 85,000-square-foot arena is slated to begin this fall, though the Mad Ants — part of the NBA’s G League — will move to central Indiana before it’s complete. The team will play its 2023-24 season, which begins in October, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, Pacers officials said.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment President Rick Fuson said the move stemmed from a desire to consolidate some Mad Ants and Pacers operations post-pandemic. The Mad Ants have played several games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse over the past two seasons.

“What we discovered from a basketball perspective was the fact that you could [have both teams] practice at St. Vincent’s Center,” Fuson said, referring to the Pacers’ training facility just across Delaware Street from the fieldhouse. “They had the same doctors, the same strength and conditioning coaches. That’s how the league is, because there are a number of G League teams [close to NBA markets] and what an opportunity it is for us to go to one of the fastest growing cities in our state.

At least nine players on the Pacers’ current roster have played in the G League since turning pro, Fuson said. By bringing teams closer together – approximately 30 miles between the proposed arena and Gainbridge, compared to a 130-mile trip to Fort Wayne – PSE can create more cohesion between the Pacers and Mad Ants franchises, both on the operational plan and for the fans of the teams, he said. Most G League teams and their affiliated NBA teams are within 50 miles of each other.

As part of the move, the Mad Ants — named for Fort Wayne namesake “Mad” Anthony Wayne — will be given a new nickname, but PSE and the City of Noblesville are still working to determine what that will be. The current nickname will remain in place for the upcoming season.

The G League team is expected to move to the new facility for the 2024-25 season, but will hold all of its practices in Indianapolis.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said the move was “several months in the works.” He said the announcement is a significant moment for the town of 71,000, which has continued to grow rapidly alongside other parts of Hamilton County.

“Indiana is a basketball state and Noblesville is a basketball city,” Jensen told IBJ, adding that he’s optimistic the deal will go beyond his original commitment period of 10 years. “We’re really excited about it.”

A development agreement between the city and Pacers Sports & Entertainment is expected to be presented to the Noblesville City Council on Tuesday. The first sod is scheduled for the fall.

The city is working with Indianapolis-based indoor sports facility developer Card & Associates and local firm KRM Architecture to develop the property. The design is expected to include multiple suites, event space, a mezzanine viewing area, and a pop-up retail area.

In addition to its $5 million contribution to the project, PSE will work to secure a naming rights sponsor and other sponsorships for the venue. Fuson said he expects it to bring in an additional $500,000 each year. Not all Mad Ants sponsors are expected to make the move to Noblesville — several are Fort Wayne-based companies — but PSE said it will work with those with an interest in continuing.

In Fort Wayne, the Mad Ants played their home games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, which has a 13,000 capacity; the team averaged 2,175 spectators per game during the 2022-23 season. The new venue would be the seventh-smallest in the league of 30 teams, in terms of capacity.

The team has been based in Fort Wayne since its inception in 2007 by Fort Wayne Basketball Group LLC, led by majority investors John Zeglis, Julie Potter and Jeff Potter. The Mad Ants won the then-named D League in 2014 and were runners-up in 2015 before being acquired by PSE in September 2015.

Fort Wayne officials were to be notified of the move to Noblesville Monday morning. PSE said there were no contracts or leases the team needed to get out of in order to move.

“We love Fort Wayne, and it continues to be a city that has played a very positive role in our state,” Fuson said. “We appreciate the fact that we have been able to play there since we have owned it for eight years. But…it’s a different situation today, and that’s one of the reasons we’re coming back here and finding a great partner in Noblesville.

The Mad Ants’ move marks the second professional sports franchise to plan moves to Hamilton County. Last year, the Indy Fuel hockey team announced plans to move to Fishers, which is building an arena there as part of a larger project.

“I think it speaks to the overall regional strength of central Indiana. Indianapolis is certainly known as a convention city and home to professional sports, but that footprint is only getting bigger,” Jensen said. “I think people like Pacers Sports & Entertainment and others see the value and have a more diverse fanbase and bring more experiences to areas where communities are growing, allowing the region to be more of a sporting community as a whole.”

Fort Wayne officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday afternoon.