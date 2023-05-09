Entertainment
Top 10 Most Beautiful Bollywood Actresses 2023
India is a country whose essence is derived from various cultures, colors, religions and geographical regions. India, one of the most populous countries in the world, is home to some of the most attractive and stunning women in the world.
There are many attractive actresses in India and Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world. Many of the most handsome faces in the industry are capable of capturing any man’s emotions. The beauty and glamor of Bollywood actresses are recognized worldwide. Even without excessive makeup, these actresses look captivating.
1. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is Bollywood’s most beautiful actress of 2023. She was given the nickname “Dream Girl” after portraying Shantipriya in her debut film, “Om Shanti Om”, and was widely recognized as the “Dream Girl” of this generation. . She overtook Singh, who ranks ninth in earnings, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, as she earned Rs112.8 crore that year. She was born on January 5, 1986 to former badminton player Prakash Padukone. Deepika’s acting abilities and unparalleled beauty often surpass those of her male co-stars, including her wife. His wax figure is also on display at Madame Tussauds in London.
2. Disha Patani
Disha Patani is the Bollywood actress who never fails to captivate us with her jaw-dropping Instagram photos. She became a household name after appearing in a Cadbury Dairy Milk advert in 2015, which won the hearts of many, including mine, and led to her quick appearance in films. Disha Patani was born in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Amity University, Lucknow. She is the only Indian named Calvin Klein brand ambassador. Considering her multiple fashion week catwalk appearances, it’s no surprise that she quickly rose in popularity and became a fan favorite.
3. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is one of the freshest actresses in the industry and ranked among the ten most beautiful in India. She was born on March 15, 1993 to film producers Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, in the Bhatt family. Alia received a Filmfare award and two Stardust awards. She debuted in Student of the Year and has since starred in a number of hit movies including Udta Punjab, Highway, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Gully Boy and Dear Zindagi. Alia Bhatt is known for her expressive features and lively screen disposition. Despite the fact that she was born into a renowned family, Bollywood made the right decision in casting her as evidenced by her success on the big screen and her consistent production of back-to-back blockbusters.
4. Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra, one of Bollywood’s most charismatic actresses, has worked in the industry for almost eleven years and is also the youngest actress. Her debut film, “Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl”, was a box office hit, establishing her as one of Bollywood’s most accomplished actresses. Her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was crowned Femina Miss India and Miss World, is a star beauty in Bollywood (now Hollywood). Parineeti has received numerous nominations and accolades, including the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award. In films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil she performed the lead role. Parineeti’s on-screen roles, which feature a bright and vibrant color palette, reflect her upbeat personality. However, she has been experiencing a setback in her career since 2016.
5. Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014, is the only new actress currently making waves in Bollywood for her performance in Kabir Singh (2019). Her performance as “Preeti” won her wide recognition in India. She has appeared in Hindi and Telugu films, as well as the 2018 Netflix drama series Lust Stories, in which she portrayed ‘Megha’. Kiara is considered one of Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses due to her straightforward approach to beauty and her inherent sparkle. Due to her 55 inch height, 55 kg weight and 33-26-33 figure, which she maintains through regular workouts and a fitness-oriented lifestyle, many women are curious about its fitness secrets.
6. Anouchka Sharma
Anushka Sharma, who is married to one of the greatest cricketers, Virat Kohli, is one of India’s most amazing actresses. Her soft, flawless complexion has always been her defining characteristic, making her one of the most beloved and adored actresses in the industry. Her charismatic and vivacious personality has always made her a fan favorite, but her attractiveness and flawless rosy complexion have captured many hearts.
7. Kangana Ranaut
With her debut film, Gangster (2006), Kangana Ranaut gracefully entered Bollywood more than a decade ago. Her beautiful Himachali features and curly hair have always defied conventional beauty standards. She has experimented with many hairstyles, ranging from curly waves to her current short bob. This self-taught star consistently excels, whether on the red carpet or at the box office. Born in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on March 23, 1987, Kangana is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. She is also known for voicing her honest opinions in public, frequently causing controversy with her outspoken opinions on the darker sides of the industry. With upcoming movies such as Tejas, Dhaakad and Tiku Weds Sheru, this beautiful Indian actress seems to be here to stay.
8. Shraddha Kapoor
In 2023, Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of legendary actor Shakti Kapoor, has become one of Bollywood’s hottest actresses. She made her debut in the Indian film industry with “Teen Patti”, a film in which Amitabh Bachchan, R. Madhavan and Ben Kingsley also starred. In 2013, she made her major motion picture debut with the romance film “Aashiqui 2,” and her 2014 performances in “Haider” and “Ek Villain” were also notable. Shraddha has played groundbreaking roles in a variety of genres, including romantic in “Aashiqui 2,” serious in “Haider,” lighthearted in “Luv Ka The End,” criminal in “Haseena Parkar,” and effervescent in “Street Dancer 3D.” .
9. Critical I say
Kriti Sanon, a professional model and one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema, started her acting career in Sukumar’s Psychological Thriller 1: Nenokkadine as a South Indian actress. Her debut in the romantic action film Heropanti won her the award for Best Female Debut. My favorite film is Bareilly Ki Barfi, in which she co-stars with Ayushmaan Khurana and Rajkummar Rao. Recent films she has appeared in include Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, and Panipat. Her performance in the 2015 film Dilwale is considered her best to date.
10. Sarah Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan was born on August 12, 1995 and is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the periodical “Hello”, she makes her first public appearance alongside her mother. Sara, who weighed 96 kilograms and was overweight during her college years, has now become a fit and beautiful actress, thanks to her frequent exercises and disciplined lifestyle. Her growing fame hasn’t altered her approachable, down-to-earth personality, and she maintains her charm in the public eye without exhibiting the diva-like demeanor often associated with celebrity kids.
