Este Lauder onboards Bollywood newcomer Manushi Chhillar as ambassador

By Julia Wray

9-May-2023 Former Miss World to appear in Indias campaign for Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup later this month Chhillar recently made his Bollywood debut in the historical epic Samrat Prithviraj Estée Lauder has added another famous face to its list of ambassadors. Former Miss World and rising Bollywood star Manushi Chhillar previously represented the flagship brand of EstéeLauder Companies in a 2022 campaign for Advanced Night Repair in India. But Chhillar has now been onboarded as an official global brand ambassador for Estée Lauder. She will appear in the Indias campaign for Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup brands, which will debut later this month. Chhillars’ appointment follows the announcement last week that Dutch model Imaan Hammam would be a new face for Lauder. Chhillar and Hammam will join Lauders’ roster of global talent, including Adut Akech, Ana de Armas, Karlie Kloss and Amanda Gorman, among others. Chhillar, who donned the Miss World crown in 2017, recently made her Bollywood debut in the 2022 historical epicSamrat Prithviraj. An inspiration to young women across India, Manushi embodies our beauty brand philosophy with purpose, said Dikshita Shukla, Brand Manager of EstéeLauderIndia. Manushi’s vision and mission to support women’s rights aligns perfectly with our core values, making it the perfect addition to the EstéeLauder family. We are thrilled to welcome Manushi to the EstéeLauder family,” added Justin Boxford, Global Brand President EstéeLauder and Aerin Beauty. In addition to her rising star power, Manushi’s dedicated use of her platform to bring about positive social change in India and beyond will allow us to continue to strengthen our brands’ commitment to championing the advancement of women. in the world. Joining the EstéeLauder family is a dream come true, added Chhillar. EstéeLaude is an iconic brand founded by a visionary woman, Ms. EstéeLauder, who proved that anything was possible through hard work, passion and dedication. Like her, I hope to be a role model for women around the world, inspiring them to believe in themselves and their ability to effect positive change. Lauder looks to India Chhillars joining Lauders’ talent lineup comes amid increased investment by its parent company in India. Last summer, the owner of Clinique and MAC teamed up with Indian retailer Nykka to launch a brand incubator for the region. Four companies chosen for the investment were announced in November, of which fragrance brand Bahut Beauty, gender-neutral brand Skinvest, men’s grooming brand Yaan Man and proposed ethical brand Deg & Bhapka all benefited. Learn more: Companies

