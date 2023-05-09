Entertainment
As Nicolas Cage fans wait for Face/Off 2, the actor makes an unexpected sequel to another of his super violent hits
Nicolas Cage remains one of Hollywood’s most popular actors and continues to take on interesting projects. A production that has yet to see the light of day, however, is Face/Stop 2, which fans have been eagerly anticipating for quite some time now. The film is said to be in development, but there is no indication when it might be released. Now, though, it looks like Cage is working on a sequel to another one of his super-violent big-screen hits. It’s a significant development and, in my view, an unexpected sequel.
lord of war is one of the 59-year-old actors’ standout films of the 2000s, though I’m still surprised to hear that the crime drama is getting a sequel called warlords. That’s right, and the film will reunite Nicolas Cage with OG film writer/director Andrew Niccol, who will reprise his duties for this movie. Also, according to Deadline, another actor has already been cast to join Cage. That person is none other than Bill Skarsgrd, who moviegoers may know best for his roles in HE, John Wick: Chapter 4 and more.
Released in 2005, lord of war sees the Renfield actor play Yuri Orlov, a character based on Viktor Bout and other arms dealers. It’s a gripping story that sees Orlov attempt to dodge a federal agent (Ethan Hawke) and struggle with the actions of his morally compromised brother (Jared Leto). Although it did not make a big impression at the box office, the film received mostly positive reviews. This first episode was pretty intense, but the upcoming sequel seems to really up the ante.
Nicolas Cages Yuri will learn that he is the father of a son, who will be played by Bill Skarsgrd. The synopsis shared by Deadline indicates that the young man, who goes by the name Anton, isn’t exactly looking to live up to his last name. He actually wants to surpass the violent actions committed by his father. Hell attempts to do this by assembling a group of mercenaries to face America’s battles in the Middle East. This will ultimately bring him into conflict with his father, and I’m sure it will have explosive results. Like I said, I didn’t see this movie coming but, now, I can’t imagine not having a movie in which Cage and Skarsgrd play a father and son who come to blows.
Learn more about Nicholas Cage
Face/Off: 11 behind-the-scenes facts about Nicolas Cage and John Travolta
As cool as that sounds, fans are probably going to be wondering more than ever when they can expect the other aforementioned sequel. Nicholas Cage shared an update on Face/Stop 2 in 2022, that gave some optimism. Earlier this year, he described the plot, and it sounds wild. The movie is also aim for an R rating, it seems. The idea of bringing Cages Castor Troy back is exciting, although it would be nice to have more concrete details about it.
It’s not the only follow-up fans are hoping the beloved actor decides to do, funny enough. There are many people who asked about a third national treasure movie. Nothing seems set in stone at this point, though. producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that talks about such a film are ongoing.
Until this blockbuster or Face/Stop 2 happens, we can at least settle for the unexpected blessing that is warlords. Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgrd are sure to bring their A game, and hope that under the watchful eye of Andrew Niccols, they can deliver a film that builds deftly on its predecessor.
Moviegoers who haven’t seen it yet lord of waror if you just want to see it again for the umpteenth time, you can stream it using a Hulu Subscription.
