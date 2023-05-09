How a WGA batting team is destroying Hollywood one shoot at a time – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Writers are organized. There have been thousands of writers picketing traditional Hollywood studios from Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros., as well as tech upstarts Netflix and Amazon. But Deadline understands that a more low-key operation is in place to target specific locations in Los Angeles that are used for filming in order to shut them down and wreak havoc on the studios bottom line. We learn the team managed to shut down production on series such as Disney+’s Marvel drama Wonder Male and Apple’s comedy-drama Maya Rudolph Booty. How did they do it? Apparently with two people each holding signs. Under labor laws, that’s all that’s required for an official picket line, meaning other unions, from the IATSE to the Teamsters, can refuse to cross the picket line. Last week, amazing man, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the title character, was filming in Hollywood and the team managed to disrupt the proceedings. Then on Monday, the show, which was created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, was filming at CBS’s Radford site, where they were again greeted by picketers. Considering the series was originally scheduled to run until August, one would imagine it could be hit again. In the same way, Booty was filming in Beverly Hills and once a picket line was erected others refused to cross it and star Maya Rudolph, whose writing credits include Maya and Marty And Sarah Cooper: It’s Alright and is married to writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson, refused to come on the set. “The message we hear loud and clear is that all the other unions in the city support us, they want to support us. I think they’re not scared anymore,” a WGA member said. “It really sends a message to the powers that be in business that when the WGA hits, production stops. And not just in LA and New York, but everywhere. They are now encouraging others living outside of Los Angeles and New York to do the same when scouting TV and movie locations. “The hope is that there will be a husband and wife writing team in New Orleans who decide to do something or two brothers in Georgia who will do the same. All it takes is two people with signs and it could potentially cost the studios thousands of dollars,” the source added. “The goal is not necessarily to cost the studios money, but to get them to come back to the table and negotiate in good faith. They won’t do this if they think they don’t need us. The guild also hopes others will start sending tips if they see a location pop up. “The more people who want to tip the WGA the better, people who help us, inside, outside people who live in the neighborhoods. We hope those involved in productions or who hear about it in various ways will start warning us,” the source added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/05/writers-strike-how-a-wga-hit-squad-is-taking-down-hollywood-one-shoot-at-a-time-1235360087/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos