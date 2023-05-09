Review: Tom Hanks’ novel shares an inside look at cinema | Entertainment
The making of another cinematic masterpiece”, by Tom Hanks (Knopf)
There is perhaps no one better suited to tell a film’s story than Hollywood icon and cinematic master Tom Hanks.
Her first novel follows the life of a story from its inspiration to its release on the big screen. The fictional tale captures the magic of the process, yes, but also the creepy, detailed cinematic stage of completion, similarly presented throughout most of the novel.
The first act is set in the ’70s, introducing readers to Robby Anderson, a 5-year-old with a talent for drawing comics, and his hero and Navy veteran uncle, Bob Falls. When Uncle Bob leaves Robby’s life as quickly as he entered it, all Robby has left of him is a comic likeness he drew of his uncle as the flamethrower superhero of the Second World War.
Robby grows up to create a full-fledged comic based on said character, and after rapidly advancing to the present day, the strip is discovered in a collection of old comics by genius director Bill Johnson, who seeks inspiration for a Marvel-esque superhero movie he feels like making.
From there, the novel takes readers by the hand through the ins and outs of filmmaking. Frequently deviating from the plot to delve into the many characters involved, no detail is spared. Readers leave each lengthy intro knowing the character’s drink of choice, relationship history, and sense of humor.
Perhaps at its heart, this novel acts as a shoutout to the unsung heroes of filmmaking. Drivers, makeup artists, and personal assistants are all given a spotlight, sometimes at the expense of some semblance of story progression.
At one point, Bill’s agent says his script has too many scenes, too many characters, too many pages, and not enough conflict. The same could be said for this novel, but if you have the patience to sit down and get to know each lovingly crafted character as much as Hanks wants, you can learn some interesting aspects of filmmaking and have a overview of what is needed. to make a cinematic masterpiece.
