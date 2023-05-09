Entertainment
How this Bollywood actress is bringing NFTs to the fore
Lisa Ray, the multifaceted personality recognized for his contribution to the entertainment industry, modeling and philanthropy, has added another feather to his hat. His last attempt Upside down spaceis a pioneering, curator-led platform focused on promoting digital art and innovation NFT technology.
Ray, 51, co-founded TheUpsideSpace alongside a Singapore-based art collector and philanthropist Aisha Khan. The two met at the start of the pandemic in Singapore and shared a desire to make contemporary regional art more accessible to a wider audience and to modernize the art world while harnessing the potential of Web3 technology.
The platform was launched with a mission to bring out a new generation of artists from South, East and West Asia.
Open a gateway to artists
She believes TheUpsideSpace’s primary goal is to provide all artists, including digital artists, with access to technology. “We work with diverse artists, including digital artists who are, in some cases, digital natives. Our exhibitions vary in content and approach, reveling in diversity of expression.”
This digital artwork is an AI-assisted artwork. Here the journey of rebirth begins, inviting you to let go of the old and embrace the new, to transform and evolve into a new form of being. This work is from the REBORN series. (Photo: TheUpsideSpace)
TheUpsideSpace includes an online art lab, creative studio, and inclusive community for discovery and discourse. It serves as a platform for both traditional visual artists new to NFT and new media artists who want to expand the reach of their art.
“We launched in December and managed to hold five digital exhibitions which have been very effective in promoting young artists in different regions. This has become our de facto launching pad, even though we are primarily a digital arts platform , says Ray. Gasoline India.
NFTs are a game changer
For Ray, the introduction of NFTs has transformed the art world, providing benefits to artists and collectors, such as authenticity, provenance and collection solutions. “With NFTs, you get transparency and direct communication with artists, which is not encouraged in the traditional art world. Buying traditional art involves many hurdles to jump through, making it an arduous process,” Ray said.
She explains that every period, movement, and disturbance initially encounters resistance, which shows that innovation and progress are on the way.
For example, the invention of paint tubes allowed artists to paint on the spot, which led to the Impressionist movement. Today these paintings are worth millions of dollars and are seen in museums and institutions, but when they were first introduced they were met with resistance. However, every period, move, and disturbance initially encounters resistance, which is a healthy indicator that you’re onto something.
The UpsideSpace is geographically agnostic and does not necessarily target specific geographical regions. We are planning a phygital exhibition in New York in September to engage diasporic communities interested in art movements taking place in their home countries. We have many different schools of thought that drive our platform.”
It’s not everyone’s cup of tea
Ray faces a significant challenge navigating the divide between two distinct demographic groups of NFT buyers: those who view NFTs as stock market investments and those who appreciate NFTs as art. This issue has made it difficult to effectively articulate the nature and intricacies of TheUpsideSpace’s platform to traditional and Web 3.0 collectors, often leading to confusion.
In response to concerns about the environmental impact of NFTs, she noted that from the outset, TheUpsideSpace team engaged in debates about which blockchain technology would be most suitable. Finally, they opted for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain, which implemented proof-of-stake and thus became more environmentally friendly.
Unafraid of the repulsive and controversial, the subjects of Soikas’ works are derived and signified with a sense of humor, juxtaposed with the grave reality of death, environmental destruction and self-mockery, with a pornographic perspective. Hailing from the Philippines, it uses the iconic Jollibee logo as a symbol for the masses. (Photo: TheUpsideSpac)
We are aware of the environmental impact of blockchain technology and this has driven our initial decisions. We will continue to track this and explore various solutions, such as carbon emission systems. When we launch our Genesis NFT, we may be able to integrate some solutions to solve this problem. It’s definitely a conversation that we’re having and being aware of.”
Rays two hundred on artists
Ray provided insight for individual artists entering the NFT space, acknowledging its current state of flux as the market continues to mature.
According to Ray, authenticity and self-expression are essential in the Web 3.0 space, where the public values the quality of the art rather than the reputation of the artist outside the market. “The market is still maturing and can be hectic at times. As an individual artist, you need to promote yourself and become your own brand, which gallerists used to do. If you have a strong narrative and expression, it will find an audience, but being on Twitter is important, she says.
She emphasized that staying true to yourself while adapting to the changing environment is key to succeeding in the NFT space. It’s important to be authentic and be yourself, but this market will mature and people will want to invest in quality for the long term rather than tipping over.
