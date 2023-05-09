Demon Headmaster actor Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86





In previous interviews, Hardiman remarked that he had “no idea” the series would become a hit as parents and kids tuned in. He told the BBC: “I started to be recognized on the streets, especially as I lived near schools here in north-west London. And there were young people looking at me, yelling at me and making fun of me, which is very healthy. It kept me from being too grandiose! “But the slightly more remarkable thing, I found, was that it wasn’t just the kids watching. It was also the parents and other people.” Reflecting on the role of director, Mr Hardiman said he was not surprised that the ruthless bossy character continued to be popular with audiences. “I mean, he’s a horrible person who wants to rule the world,” he added. “He believes, passionately, deeply and dangerously, that his way is the way the world should go. And we’ve had a few people in political office, haven’t we, in the world, like that?” Star of stage and screen The show ended in 1998 after running for three seasons, but Mr. Hardiman reprized his role for a cameo after a 2019 CBBC reboot. In an interview with Radio Times that year, Mr Hardiman admitted he was “slightly nervous” about returning to his role as manager. “I’m just popping in for a while, just popping in. So it’s not about me. It’s the new batch, and it’s adorable. I’m not here for long. So I’m not gonna Don’t scare you too long!” “I was thinking, well, it’s been 22 years since I’ve played this role on TV. Are people going to say, ‘Why the hell is he doing that? [laughs] Nobody else wants him to do anything else?’. The stage and screen star has also appeared in TV series such as The Crown, Wallander, Doctor Who and Prime Suspect. He also appeared in Colditz, Secret Army, Bergerac and Minder. Mr. Hardiman is survived by his wife Rowena and two children.

