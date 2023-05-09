



CBS’ 2023-24 season is starting to take shape. The network opted to cancel its last two remaining bubble shows, real lies And East New York, both of which raced a single season. true lies, a reboot of the film of the same name, will air its series finale on May 17, while the proceedings Eastern New York will end on May 14. Representatives for CBS declined to comment. The decisions come as CBS is set to announce series orders for the upcoming 2023-24 broadcast season on Tuesday, with its fall schedule to be announced on Wednesday. For the first time in recent memory, CBS and parent company Paramount Global have forgone their traditional initial pitch to Madison Avenue ad buyers with that slot now filled by Netflix. The decision to cancel East New York, starring Amanda Warren and produced by Warner Bros. TV and creators William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn, and true lies, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga and creator Matt Nix, comes after CBS reversed its decision to cancel the veteran drama CRUSH after six seasons. Earlier Monday, CBS announced that it had indeed renewed CRUSH for a seventh and final season consisting of only 13 episodes. CRUSH is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios, meaning Paramount Global has partial ownership of Shawn Ryan’s series (The Night Officer) and starring Shemar Moore. Eastern New York And true lies, meanwhile, were both wholly owned by outside studios (Warners and Disney’s 20th Television), which meant that CBS had to pay licensing fees to both studios. As linear ratings continue to crater, networks are increasingly looking to fully own the bulk of their scripted originals in an effort to cut costs. CBS, it should be noted, owns Blue blood but cut the salaries of its cast and creators by about 25% in order to keep the show on the air. Meanwhile, the comedy produced by Chuck Lorre Bob Hearts Abishola – who hails from Warners – cut all but two cast from series regular to recurring in another cost-cutting measure. CBS’ returning series for 2023-24 are Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, SWAT, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon And land of fire And So help me Todd. CBS wholly owns or has a co-producer attached to each except for Young Sheldon And Abishola as Warners does not do co-productions on shows produced by the prolific Lorre. In terms of CBS’ rookie class, the network went 2 for 4, with land of fire And So help me Todd back after the cancellations of Eastern New York And real lies. The Network Already Has Justin Hartley Drama Tracker on tap for next season with additional pickups coming this week. CBS has two comedies (jump start and the untitled entry Wayans) and a pair of dramas (The good fight branching out Elsbeth and a sequel to Matlock) in the running. Track all broadcast renewals, cancellations and new series orders with The Hollywood Reporters handy dashboard.

