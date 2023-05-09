BU facing backlash after appealing to Hollywood CEO for graduation speech





College

The high salary of the director of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav has become a rallying point in the ongoing writers’ strike. Boston University is facing a backlash after announcing that the president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav will be its first speaker amid an ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File In addition to the usual “Pomp and Circumstance,” Boston University grad students may hear boos and picket chants at their commencement ceremony later this month. BU has suffered backlash since announcing his debut speaker choice last week, appealing to the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav for the honor amid an ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. As the dispute over working conditions and wages drags into its second week, Zaslav’s hefty pay – around $250 million total last year, including stock options – became a checkpoint. Why Hollywood writers are hitting and the immediate impact



Late-night TV shows turn dark as writers strike for better pay

THE Writers Guild of America, East called inviting Zaslav, a Boston University law school alumnus, a “bad move” in a statement provided to Boston.com. “Boston University should not give voice to anyone who wants to destroy their students’ ability to pursue careers in the film and television industry,” the union said. “The University should expect students, Writers Guild members, as well as other unions and community groups to mark Zaslav’s commencement speech.” A Boston University spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Several Democratic Socialists of America groups – including BU Young Democratic Socialists, DSA-LA Hollywood Labor and Boston DSA – have launched a online campaign against BU’s choice of speaker, letters of encouragement to university management and decorated graduation caps in support of the strike. “By honoring Zaslav with an invitation to speak now, at this critical juncture for the entertainment industry, BU is directly removing future income from its graduates,” reads the bands’ Action Network page. “This is a completely inappropriate choice, and we will not tolerate it!” According to BU Today, the announcement that Zaslav would be the first speaker was received”warm applauselast week of students attending an event for the class of 2023. The response on social media was much more lively. “I hope every student graduating from Boston University this year stands in solidarity with the WGA,” writer Neil McNeil wrote on Twitter. “Don’t let this man talk. Boo him offstage if you need to. I would love to see him heckled offstage. In a comment on the BUs PageInstagramwriter Sean Buckley, an alumnus of the university, wrote: “I used to believe that BU was a film and television program that supported student success in Hollywood, but now it seems to support the destruction of industry more than the workers who maintain it. Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

