Madhur Bhandarkar thinks boycott culture in Bollywood is just a ‘phase’: people watched Gangubai Kathiawadi





Last year, a number of films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and others were boycotted on social media. Boycott trends on social media have come into fashion, and even Shah Rukh Khan star Pathaan faced anger on social media ahead of his release. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who has directed films such as Chandni Bar, Page 3, etc., has now shared his views on boycott culture in Bollywood and said he thinks it is just a phase. Madhur Bhandarkar on the boycott trend in Bollywood While speaking with Maniesh Paul on his podcast, Madhur Bhandarkar said he believed people would go see a movie in cinemas, despite boycott calls, if the content was good enough. Citing examples from Gangubai Kathiawadi and other movies, Madhur Bhandarkar said audiences will watch the movie regardless, if the movie is enjoyable. It’s happened many times before. As in the case of Gangubai Kathiawadi, people watched it and it was cool. I think this (the boycott culture) is a phase. If the film is beautiful and the content is strong, people will go see it. People watched Kantara, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it’s not like people don’t watch the movies, he said. Madhur Bhandarkar further added that he noticed that the boycott tendencies occurred largely after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Maybe the industry ignored it. He came from a non-cinematic background and he came and he struggled. It was a very unfortunate and untimely demise and from there the public anger grew. It’s public opinion, he says. Madhur Bhandarkar also spoke about when his 2017 film Indu Sarkar faced political opposition. He said no one in the film industry stood by or supported him. The filmmaker said he saw a lot of people talking about free speech, but at the time no one even tweeted when his film ran into opposition, and he fought a lonely battle . READ ALSO : Babli Bouncer Review: Tamannaah Bhatia Delivers in Madhur Bhandarkars’ Lighthearted Comedy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/madhur-bhandarkar-feels-boycott-culture-in-bollywood-is-just-a-phase-people-watched-gangubai-kathiawadi-1220395 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos