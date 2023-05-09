DCI Banks actor Stephen Tompkinson denies hitting drunk man after finding ‘horrendous sight’ outside his home | UK News

British actor Stephen Tompkinson has told a court that hitting a man would have been ‘career suicide’, while admitting there was ‘a bit of anger’ when he found two drunks outside his home.

The 57-year-old DCI Banks star is accused of punching a man who was making “strange noises” drunk outside his home in the early hours of May 30, 2021.

He denies inflicting serious bodily harm.

On Tuesday, Tompkinson told Newcastle Crown Court he did not hit Karl Poole and was “not responsible” for the double skull fracture he suffered when his head hit the pavement..

The court heard Tompkinson came out of his house around 5.30am, dressed in pajamas and a dressing gown, to challenge Mr Poole and his friend Andrew Hall, who were both ‘very drunk’.

Tompkinson said when he spotted the men it was a “horrific sight” and he was concerned about broken glass in an area where his partner’s child is playing.

Giving evidence in his defence, the Ballykissangel star said he reached out to stop Mr Poole from coming towards him and made contact with his face, but that ‘wasn’t enough to bring down a sober man “.

Picture:

Actor Stephen Tompkinson arrives at Newcastle Crown Court



Asked by his lawyer Nicholas Lumley if he had anything to gain by assaulting Mr Poole, Tompkinson replied: “Absolutely not. Any member of the public is potentially a member of your public and you must treat them with respect at all times.

“It would be professional suicide to do something as outrageous as assaulting someone.”

Tompkinson said he has been “removed” from acting since being charged with grievous bodily harm, and that while the legal process looms over him, “all association with me is suspended.”

He told the court: “I’m not trying to compare my situation with Karl’s injury – they don’t compare.”

On the day the trial opened, jurors were told that Mr Poole had suffered traumatic brain damage as a result of the incident.

The actor ‘guided’ a man on the ground through a ‘scary’ situation

Tompkinson said at the time of the alleged assault he was living in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, with his partner and seven-year-old son.

Jurors heard he woke up early that morning, heard “strange noises” and saw two “very drunk” men drinking at the end of his driveway.

Tompkinson said he had seen the pair fall over several times while drinking from a bottle of Jagermeister, adding: “It seemed to me that they were the very definition of drunkenness and disorder”.

He told the court he had called 999 and was waiting to be connected to the police when he told the men: “Come on guys, look what state you are in, look at the time , there are people sleeping in the house, you can’ I don’t do that.”

Asked if he was angry, Tompkinson replied: “I think there was a bit of anger in there, it was an awful sight and I certainly didn’t want the rest of the home be welcomed by them when they wake up.”

Tompkinson said he told the men he had called the police and the situation had become “scary”, adding that the men got up and started walking towards him.

He told the court he put his hands on Mr Hall and ‘guided’ him to the ground, then saw Mr Poole coming towards him.

“I didn’t want to hurt him, I wanted to keep him from changing his mind and coming to me and further onto my property.”

Tompkinson said as he went to make a ‘halt’ motion his hand was connected to the left side of Mr Poole’s face and he went to the ground because of his ‘instability’.

When asked if it would have been possible for him to clench his fist, he replied, “Not without breaking my fingers or risking solid metal going into Karl’s face.”

The trial continues.