The Hollywood Allstars ‘supergroup’ arrive in Suffolk on Friday

The 13 musicians Hollywood Allstars will bring their rhythm rock and blues to Suffolk Friday. (Courtesy picture)

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced artists off stages around the world. Many of them, including Steve Gaspr, have taken this time to move forward with new projects.

Sitting at the piano in his Connecticut home, Mr. Gaspr wrote the songs that would make up the bulk of the Hollywood Allstars’ debut EP, Field of Grace, released last year. In 2018, after decades as a hitman for stage and studio work for stars from BB King to James Brown, he assembled The Hollywood Allstars, a supergroup of musicians he admires. Before the pandemic, the band was attracting a clientele in the keyboardists’ home state. Now they are vying to make a mark throughout the tri-state area.

The rhythm and blues band will take the stage at Suffolk in downtown Riverhead on Friday. In addition to the five tracks on their record, 13-piece band Mr. Gaspr on Hammond organ, lead vocals Tommy Bowes and Tiffany TZelle, backing vocals Melanie Bennett and Billy Genuario, guitarist Andy Abel, bassist Scott Spray, drummer Tony Cintron, percussionist Eddie Torres and The Uptown Horns made up of saxophonists Crispin Cioe and Dan Ciprain, trombonist Bob Funk and trumpeter John Martin will perform the hits of the various artists whose names bolster their resumes.

Collectively, these Allstars have played on hundreds of recordings and toured with world-class headliners throughout their careers. Mr. Spray has performed on more than 750 albums alone, including with Johnny and Edgar Winter, while The Uptown Horns have shared the stage with The Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt and Robert Plant.

Although he enjoys playing live, Mr. Gaspr said he prefers to hide away for studio sessions, whether it’s writing and painstakingly recording his parts for Field of Grace or hosting original KISS drummer Peter Criss in his parents’ basement, where the drummer set up his stadium. – ready and rehearsed drum kit of new solo material over 30 years ago.

I’m a bit of a perfectionist and a bit of a control freak, Gaspr explained. In the studio, I’m able to control everything much more than I can when it’s live. When you’re live, your music goes out into the audience and it’s over, it’s over.

More often than not, Mr. Gaspr said he makes up songs while playing the piano in search of a musical idea.

You know, a lot of songwriters say we’re not so much writers as we’re intermediaries, he said. I don’t mean to sound cliché or cheesy, but I find it to be true many times when I’m in my noodle process these ideas start flowing through me.

In the case of the title track of The Hollywood Allstars’ new release, the lyrics, which chart a breakup, came to him first.

At the start of the song, you’re at the start of a relationship where everything is wonderful and you can’t get enough of each other, he said. Gradually, you begin to see the flaws show up in a relationship. The moment that guitar solo arrives, the relationship crumbles and explodes.

Field of Grace features a cover The Hollywood Allstars will perform live at Suffolk: James Browns Living in America, a hit that won the Godfather of Soul a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 1987. Charlie Midnight, one songs two writers and fan of The Hollywood Allstars, contacted Mr. Gaspr and encouraged him to cover the track. The song seemed like a no-brainer for the keyboardist, especially considering The Uptown Horns played on James Brown’s original recording.

Covering a James Brown song is no small feat, Gaspr said. You have to be very careful, he has such a peculiar feel to his records, a cover might look really cheesy. Even before presenting the finished master to [the record label], I sent it to Charlie to get his approval. He called me and said, Steve, I have to tell you, I love it.