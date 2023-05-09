The Problem With Hollywood Cash Seizures – The Hofstra Chronicle





Photo courtesy of US Weekly On April 12, multimedia conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery has announced, among many controversial plans, that it will remake the Harry Potter film series into a decade-long TV series on their new Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming service. service. Much has been made about the announcement, excitement over a new take on a classic book franchise, annoyance over yet another Hollywood remake, and concern over the implication from series creator JK Rowling, who courted controversy over repeated transphobia. Amidst all the fuss over the show, one important aspect has been looked at, and it’s one that could change Hollywood’s decision-making for the worse: if the show is a success, then what Hollywood can (and will) remake will be virtually unlimited. To explain why that would be a problem, you have to look at what Hollywood tends to do again. Hollywood tends to remake works that have not only proven successful, but are also easy to reinterpret. A perfect example of this is the continual redesign of the movie A Star is Born. It was originally centered around Hollywood actors in its 1937 incarnation; the first remake added musical elements (and an absurdly heavy runtime) to the basic plot. The 1978 Barbra Streisand-directed remake changed the acting profession from Hollywood to rock music, and the most recent 2018 remake changed the genre to country. Despite these cosmetic changes, each film has the exact same basic premise that a declining male star takes a rising female star under his wing. This is how your average remake works; take the basic plot and make any changes you like. Sometimes it can create a beloved movie theater making its own legacy films like Scarface, The Thing and Oceans Eleven or it reminds us how important the business part of show business really is. The ubiquity of Disney’s live-action remakes comes to mind. Despite this, there has been some sort of unspoken rule as to what is and isn’t acceptable to redo. For example, most people in Hollywood would speak out against the reworking of culturally vital works that have stood the test of time. A movie like Citizen Kane, for example, was basically shielded from being considered a remake. Its cultural significance means that no one will probably ever want to tell about it, even if they exploit various aspects of it for their own work. The same is true for films like The Godfather or Casablanca, these films impacting the films that followed served as a kind of protective bubble. For a very long time, the Harry Potter movies worked the same way; it was a monumental undertaking and true flash works in a bottle that live on long after the series ended nearly a decade ago. The fact that Warner Bros. Discovery feels it’s appropriate to take another crack at these movies says more about the reliance on IP than anything else. Everyone knows that this series won’t be as artistically successful as the original series of movies. On the contrary, this guaranteed hit series represents a sort of Pandora’s box for Hollywood, as any mildly popular work, no matter how big or popular, is ripe for the remake train. A few weeks after the announcement of the Harry Potter series, a Twilight TV series was announced, clearly in competition. And for those who can scoff at the fear of remakes of novel adaptations for children or young adults, their precedence is already felt elsewhere; a remake of Vertigo, a film considered one of the greatest produced by the medium, has just been announced in pre-production.

