Mundelein Beautification Committee Invites Community to Spring in Summer Family Festival





The Mundelein Beautification Committee, in partnership with Tighthead Brewery, has planned a Spring-Summer Family Festival on June 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at Tighthead Brewery, 161 N. Archer Avenue. The Village participates in the National Wildlife Federation’s “Mayor’s Monarch Pledge” program to take action to help save the monarch butterfly and Mayor Steve Lentz proclaimed June 3 “Mayor’s Monarch Pledge Day” in Mundelein! The half-day event will include several children’s activities, an expert presentation on native landscaping, great food and music, information booths, and plant and seed giveaways. “We hope this event will help inform the community about the important work we do in the Beautification Committee and provide insight into simple sustainability practices that we can all implement to have a significant positive impact in our community and our world,” says Jenny Berman Ross, administrator of Mundelein. “We are very pleased to welcome our keynote speaker, Kelsay Shaw, founder and owner of Possibility Place, a native plant nursery. Kelsay will explain the role of the monarch butterfly and other pollinators in our world. He is an excellent speaker with a vitally important message that we all need to hear,” she adds. The title of his Shaw presentation is “Finding Vanessa” – An enlightening discussion of native plants and pollinators. This will be a 30-minute conference from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Questions and answers will follow. Highlights from the event include -Entertainment by School of Rock-Libertyville-Classic 1960s rock music-Today! -Food Truck-The Karajo Chow Down -Activities for kids-Paint your own flowerpot, face painting, butterfly photo screen, chalk art -Complimentary of a milkweed plant…compliments from the beautification committee -FREE Marigold Seed Packets -Free Compost at the Mundelein Tool Library-9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. -Adults-Enjoy a Tighthead beverage, live entertainment and great food! Exhibitors/Information -SWALCO – University of Illinois Master Gardeners – Lake County Forest Preserve -Ace Material -Mundelein Farmer’s Market Manager For exhibitor opportunities or more event information, call Tami Schafernak at 847-949-3223 or email [email protected]

