pinterest Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (May 8, 2023): Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair) celebrates chivalry on May 13 and 14 and invites everyone to come and revel in the chivalry and romance of the Renaissance this weekend! Plus, everyone celebrates Mother’s Day! New for 2023, children 12 and under enter free on Mother’s Day, May 14e(Sunday only). Up to three children ages 5-12 get in free with each paying adult. Children 4 and under are always free. Every day at noon, couples are invited to celebrate their own modern romances with a Renaissance twist by attending the Vow Renewal Ceremony at the Royal Marquee Festivals. They will renew their vows and their commitments during a beautiful romantic ceremony free of charge with entry to the Festival. For many visitors, this is an annual tradition not to be missed! Visitors can also join the Knights of the Noble Cause for lessons in how to be chivalrous at 3:00 p.m. each day at the Royal Marquee. You are sure to see proof that chivalry is alive and well in today’s world! The Chocolate Sensations tasting event returns for its second year as visitors aged 21 and over discover scrumptious chocolates and how they pair with their favorite wine and beer while being entertained by wonderful Scarborough musicians. There will be tastings at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day. It’s the perfect complement to the Celebrate Chivalry weekend! Seating is limited and tickets sell out fast, so get yours today at www.SRFestival.com Chivalry in today’s world may be considered a lost art, but it is alive and well at Scarborough Fairesays Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing and Communications, Scarborough Renaissance Festival. During our celebration of chivalry weekend, we strive to bring some of the honor, courtesy and courage that epitomizes chivalry to our 21stVisitors of the century. It’s just a bit of the age-old magic and majesty that makes Scarborough such an amazing place!. The guest crafters this weekend are Curiosities of Skin & Bone (5/6 5/14 only), Dancing Glass Studios (5/6 5/14 only), Masquerade Life Castings (5/6 5/14 only) and Snuggle Dragoons. Also be sure to check out the 17 new artisans for 2023! Limited engagement entertainment this weekend includes Accidental Acrobats, Bettina Bawdeville (PG-16), Ermagerd the Bard, The Inheritance, Lady Prudence, Midwife Crisis (PG-16), The Nature of Mercy, Rovers Way, Comedius Statue of Marvelous and Vince Conway. Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair) is a full day of interactive fun for all, 16eCentury style! The festival runs on Memorial Day Saturdays, Sundays and Monday, for just three more weeks until May 29, 2023. Enjoy full combat armored jousts, birds of prey displays, Mermaid Lagoon, of knight ceremonies, a 90+ member performing company and 20+ stages of extraordinary interactive entertainment. Explore the 200 shops of Artisan Marketplaces and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill and more! (Scarborough Fair). Those 21 and over with discerning palettes can participate in a beer or wine tasting. Seating at tastings is limited and they regularly sell out, so visitors are encouraged to purchase their tasting tickets in advance (and at a reduced price) at w Plus, there’s food and drink fit for a king or queen with 5 food courts and 12 pubs and taverns at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival(Scarborough Fair). Those 21 and over with discerning palettes can participate in a beer or wine tasting. Seating at tastings is limited and they regularly sell out, so visitors are encouraged to purchase their tasting tickets in advance (and at a reduced price) at w www.SRFestival.com Tasting tickets are $35 each at the event in addition to admission to the Festival. The themes for this weekend are Wines from Germany and Beers from Germany. Upcoming themed weekends are: Legends of the Seas (5/20 and 5/21) and The Last Huzzah (5/27, 5/28 and 5/29). Special events around these themes include costume contests, a Navy Enlistment Ceremony, and the Memorial Day Tribute Ceremony. Get all the details on www.SRFestival.com

