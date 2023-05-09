Bollywood film about Islamic State recruits sparks debate in India





By Shilpa Jamkhandikar MUMBAI (Reuters) – A low-budget Bollywood film about young women recruited by the Islamic State has sparked heated debate, helping to make it an instant box office success in India. ‘The Kerala Story’, set in the southern coastal state of the same name, follows three women who are indoctrinated, converted and sent to IS camps. The Hindi-language film, starring relative strangers, has racked up more than 450 million rupees ($5.50 million) in ticket sales since its theatrical release on Friday, a rarity in Bollywood, according to compiled figures and posted by business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​on Twitter. “The box office is tough these days, but ‘The Kerala Story’ defies the norm with its box office success,” producer and industry analyst Girish Johar said in an interview. It is easily among the top 10 films by number of openings this year.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised director Sudipto Sen’s film, saying it shows the consequences of terrorism. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, two states ruled by his Bharatiya Janata Party, have exempted the film from state taxes, making tickets cheaper. Critics, however, say the film incites negative feelings against the country’s minority Muslim population. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee banned him from the state “to avoid any incidents of hate and violence”, she said, calling it a “twisted story”. The Tamil Nadu Theater and Multiplex Owners Association on Sunday blocked screenings in the state as a “precautionary measure” to maintain law and order. However, the Kerala High Court refused to impose a ban in the state where the film is set, saying it was “inspired by real events”. The Supreme Court is due to hear an appeal against the High Court order next week. ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Richard Chang)

