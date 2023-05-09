Andrew McCarthy walked 500 miles across Spain with his actor son. Here is what he taught them.

Actor, dad and author Andrew McCarthy talks about parenthood and walking the Camino de Santiago with his son Sam. (Photo: Getty)

Thirty-five years ago, Andrew McCarthy could have been cast as a restless teenager who joins his sometimes stern, sometimes sentimental father on the famous Camino de Santiago in Spain. In real life, and in McCarthy’s new travel memoir, however, the former Pretty in pink And less than zero the star is not the child; it’s the dad.

Along with historical detail and the kind of local color one would expect from an actor and director who also happens to be an award-winning travel writer, Walking with Sam: a father, a son and five hundred kilometers through Spain is also filled with reflections on fatherhood. Former 80s idol and reluctant Brat Packer is now a 60-year-old father of three children aged 9, 16 and 21. His eldest, from his first marriage, is actor Sam McCarthy, best known for the Netflix series. dead to me. It was Sam who joined his father in the summer of 2021 for the week-long trek, a transformative journey that McCarthy took solo in the mid-90s. For the actor, this first pilgrimage was the first time that was proving himself and winning something without taking any shortcuts.

Throwing the trip to Sam at the dawn of manhood, needing direction and reeling from his first breakup, McCarthy hopes it will have a similar effect on his son. As a father, he also saw this as an opportunity to bond with his son and, as someone distant from his own father, helped him get rid of some of the doubt he had about being a good father.

“When I was 17 I left home and never looked back and had no relationship with my dad for my entire adult life, pretty much,” McCarthy said. at Yahoo Life. However, her anxiety about having a strong relationship with her own son has dissipated in the nearly two years since their trip to Spain.

“I’m not so worried about it being precarious,” he says of their relationship. “I hope it’s stable.” That he is doomed to repeat the father-son dynamic he grew up with is something he fears “least”, he adds. “I’m not trying to say [Sam] what to do. I just hope the relationship is there. …I guess I trust our relationship more. He will call me less, but will be more like ‘Dad, do you have a minute?’ That he trusts me in that regard is a great thing.”

This does not mean that the trip went smoothly. McCarthy is unwavering as he documents the many ways he and his son test each other’s patience. McCarthy was a follower of early beginnings; Sam slept and spent hours in the bathroom. The teenager agonized over his breakup; McCarthy suffered from losing his temper when his son did something he found irritating. They clashed over the music and the direction to take. They both felt homesick for Sam for his friends and McCarthy for his wife, writer Dolores Rice, and their two young children, Willow and Rowan. But when disagreements arose, father and son were always able to speak out, get rid of them, and continue their journey.

“Well, my son isn’t afraid of me,” laughs McCarthy. “My kids aren’t afraid of me, which I guess is good or bad, while I was terrified of my dad, and I would never have been there with my dad. But we fought; we were always us no matter what.. And you know, if you spend 24/7 with someone, let alone a parent or a child, things are going to happen. my son has a lot more ability than me to just move on and accept. I’ve had a lot of opportunities to demonstrate to him the power of saying “I’m sorry”, and I think that’s a huge amount of power. ‘apologize when you’re wrong. And my son was able to do that, and so was I.’

While he and his son befriended other pilgrims along the way, McCarthy notes in his book that for all the bond the experience gave them, he didn’t need to be Sam’s friend; he is happy to be the parent of his children.

“I didn’t feel the need to be like their homie and their best [friend] they have friends for that,” he says. “I have a different, unique and wonderful role and I hope that we will become [closer]. One of the goals of this walk was to turn this relationship into a more equal sort of thing for adults, as opposed to the dominant parent and submissive child, which it no longer is. Either this relationship will die or it will change.”

Weeks of walking have also given father and son plenty of time to engage in deep conversations about social issues, social media (something McCarthy tries to keep an open mind, sharing how his teenage daughter explained TikTok to him ) and the actor’s divorce from Sam’s Mom. McCarthy is quick to admit that he doesn’t have all of these answers.

“I think letting our kids see us in our frailty, in our human weaknesses, is actually one of the parts of parenting that’s underappreciated,” he says. “Because they see who we really are because they feel who we really are, anyway instead of just being an authority figure for them, letting them see us, and the good, the bad and the ugly, is a powerful thing for them, and for us, instead of trying to hide behind some kind of sage who knows better.

Did Sam have a problem with his dad sharing their story, good and bad? McCarthy says there was only one line his son asked him to delete…eventually. “I said, ‘Sam, maybe you should read this and see if there’s anything you’re really uncomfortable with here,’ McCarthy said, ‘and he never walked around you. It wasn’t until Sam sat down with his dad to read the audiobook version that he got it.” He said, ‘Whoa, you wrote about that? St. Elmo the star laughs. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, man, I told you.’ He’s like, ‘Okay.'”

