Entertainment
NWA Roundup: EC3 title defense, Hollywood Blondes debut, more!
Let’s check out the National Wrestling Alliance.
The latest edition of NWA Powerrr Kamille was taken to a timed draw, EC3 in action for the title and Hollywood Blondes debut.
Kamille kicked off the show in the ring wondering out loud who can beat her for the NWA Women’s World Championship. Daisy Kill interrupted with a song and a little guitar. He presented Natalia Markova as a bomb that will put him through hell. Kamile was not afraid and accepted a match the same evening.
Kamille wrestled Markova in a non-title main event bout. It was a competitive contest with physics on the outside. Markova went for her kick finisher in the corner, but Kamille grabbed the boot to push Markova down for a drop leg. Markova locked the knee and applied a wicked submission. Kamille couldn’t escape and was dangerously close to losing, but time expired for a ten minute draw. It feels like the story will continue with a future title shot at the NWA Women’s World Championship.
EC3 defended the NWA National Heavyweight Championship against Carnage. Aron Stevens was in the front row to support his masked friend. EC3 is an impressive specimen of a man, as noted by Joe Galli, but Carnage was stronger. After a Carnage Powerslam, EC3 rallied on the offensive. Carnage pulled EC3 into the ropes to fall outside. Stevens went for a charged punch, but it hit the ring post when EC3 slipped away. Back in the ring, Carnage collided into the empty corner on a running splash. EC3 ripped their opponent for The Purpose submission.
The Hollywood Blondes debuted in the NWA. Following the legacy of Buddy Roberts & Jerry Brown, Rip Rogers & Ted Oates, Dusty Wolfe & Ken Timbs and Steve Austin & Brian Pillman, the nickname was used by Ray Lyn and Heather Monroe.
The Hollywood Blondes were greeted with a title match against Missa Kate and Madi Wrenkowski. The Blondes worked smoothly at first with slick tags and tandem moves. The champions worked to isolate Lyn. Hot tag to Monroe going wild. Kate and Madi regrouped for a vertical double suplex to Monroe, but Lyn entered the ring to block the maneuver and set up a flatliner dropkick combo on Madi. Kate made the save on the pinfall. Kate finally turned the tables. She landed a head kick to knock Lyn out of the ring, then a head kick to Monroe cleared the way for Madi to win on a chop. The Champions retained the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship.
Tyrus announced that Chris Adonis would be his partner for the Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament. (Full details here.) Adonis was in no mood to discuss this arrangement, as he had a match against Cyon. Adonis takes advantage of a communication breakdown between Cyon and Austin Idol. Cyon worked the leg throughout. Adonis rallied to work his back to soften for the Masterlock submission. Cyon nudged before Adonis could lock his fingers on the wedge. Cyon hit a slingshot, but he was slow on the cover. After Adonis left, Idol criticized Cyon for his hesitation. Cyon lost his temper to shout out Idol. Adonis took advantage of the distraction to win by roll-up.
On the cutting edge of the promo, Yabo The Clown will take on Rocky Morton in the next episode of Powerrr. He popped a balloon and laughed like crazy. Ricky also talked about the game. He’s 45 years in the business and has faced unique opponents. Wrestling Yabo will be another day in the office. Regarding the Crockett Cup tournament, Ricky acknowledged that Kerry Morton had a big ego thinking he knew it all. Ricky was similarly at Kerry’s age. They better be on the same page for the tournament.
The latest edition of NWA United States featured a pair of Crockett Cup qualifiers.
The Miserably Faithful faced off in the main event as a qualifier for the Crockett Cup. Sal The Pal Rinauro changed his name to Sal Vation, and he felt the love. Sal teamed with Gaagz the Gymp against Judais & Max The Impaler led by father James Mitchell. The bullies mauled Sal and Gaagz with ease. They snuffed out a rally to finish on a slam from Max to Gaagz.
Rolando Freeman and Eric Jackson faced the Spectaculars in Game 1 as Crockett Cup qualifiers. Homicide was the special guest referee. Rolando wanted to teach Rush Freeman what it takes to win, and he punched Rush in the corner. As the match progressed, Rolando was unleashed on the Spectaculars. Homicide cautioned Rolando for the corner break. Rolando pushed Homicide, so Homicide pushed Rolando back. Rolando apologized. When Rolando climbed the turnbuckles for high flight, Homicide blocked his path and then pushed Rolandos’ legs out. Brady Pierce raced to slam Rolando to the mat for the win.
In another action, Angelina Love defeated Kylie Paige. The rookie had momentum, but the veteran turned it around with a push for the win.
The Crockett Cup event is scheduled for June 3-4 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Tickets are currently available for purchase.
The latest news concerns the health of BLK Jeez. The manager of Churchs Money was diagnostic with multiple myeloma cancer. Best wishes to Jeez for a healthy recovery.
Share your thoughts on all NWA happenings.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cagesideseats.com/2023/5/9/23714895/nwa-news-powerrr-preview-ec3-title-defense-hollywood-blondes-debut
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump rages over sex abuse verdict after being ordered to pay E Jean Carroll $5m in damages – live | donald trump
- Congress calls for EC action against PM Modi over appeals to voters in Karnataka
- NWA Roundup: EC3 title defense, Hollywood Blondes debut, more!
- Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) licensed for use in infants and children aged 6 months to 5 years
- ‘Carmudge-only old man’ sues Facebook and Google
- Cocaine worth $400,000 was found on the plane at Philadelphia International Airport
- Postoperative pulmonary complications and perioperative strategies: a systematic review.
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested for corruption by police
- Andrew McCarthy walked 500 miles across Spain with his actor son. Here is what he taught them.
- Vince Dunn leads daily fantasy hockey picks for two-game playoffs
- 5 simple fashion tips to help you save money and look great
- VentureLab President and CEO Melissa Chee Steps Down, Tech Hub Searches for New Leader