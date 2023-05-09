NWA Roundup: EC3 title defense, Hollywood Blondes debut, more!

Let’s check out the National Wrestling Alliance.

The latest edition of NWA Powerrr Kamille was taken to a timed draw, EC3 in action for the title and Hollywood Blondes debut.

Kamille kicked off the show in the ring wondering out loud who can beat her for the NWA Women’s World Championship. Daisy Kill interrupted with a song and a little guitar. He presented Natalia Markova as a bomb that will put him through hell. Kamile was not afraid and accepted a match the same evening.

Kamille wrestled Markova in a non-title main event bout. It was a competitive contest with physics on the outside. Markova went for her kick finisher in the corner, but Kamille grabbed the boot to push Markova down for a drop leg. Markova locked the knee and applied a wicked submission. Kamille couldn’t escape and was dangerously close to losing, but time expired for a ten minute draw. It feels like the story will continue with a future title shot at the NWA Women’s World Championship.

EC3 defended the NWA National Heavyweight Championship against Carnage. Aron Stevens was in the front row to support his masked friend. EC3 is an impressive specimen of a man, as noted by Joe Galli, but Carnage was stronger. After a Carnage Powerslam, EC3 rallied on the offensive. Carnage pulled EC3 into the ropes to fall outside. Stevens went for a charged punch, but it hit the ring post when EC3 slipped away. Back in the ring, Carnage collided into the empty corner on a running splash. EC3 ripped their opponent for The Purpose submission.

The Hollywood Blondes debuted in the NWA. Following the legacy of Buddy Roberts & Jerry Brown, Rip Rogers & Ted Oates, Dusty Wolfe & Ken Timbs and Steve Austin & Brian Pillman, the nickname was used by Ray Lyn and Heather Monroe.

The Hollywood Blondes were greeted with a title match against Missa Kate and Madi Wrenkowski. The Blondes worked smoothly at first with slick tags and tandem moves. The champions worked to isolate Lyn. Hot tag to Monroe going wild. Kate and Madi regrouped for a vertical double suplex to Monroe, but Lyn entered the ring to block the maneuver and set up a flatliner dropkick combo on Madi. Kate made the save on the pinfall. Kate finally turned the tables. She landed a head kick to knock Lyn out of the ring, then a head kick to Monroe cleared the way for Madi to win on a chop. The Champions retained the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Tyrus announced that Chris Adonis would be his partner for the Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament. (Full details here.) Adonis was in no mood to discuss this arrangement, as he had a match against Cyon. Adonis takes advantage of a communication breakdown between Cyon and Austin Idol. Cyon worked the leg throughout. Adonis rallied to work his back to soften for the Masterlock submission. Cyon nudged before Adonis could lock his fingers on the wedge. Cyon hit a slingshot, but he was slow on the cover. After Adonis left, Idol criticized Cyon for his hesitation. Cyon lost his temper to shout out Idol. Adonis took advantage of the distraction to win by roll-up.

On the cutting edge of the promo, Yabo The Clown will take on Rocky Morton in the next episode of Powerrr. He popped a balloon and laughed like crazy. Ricky also talked about the game. He’s 45 years in the business and has faced unique opponents. Wrestling Yabo will be another day in the office. Regarding the Crockett Cup tournament, Ricky acknowledged that Kerry Morton had a big ego thinking he knew it all. Ricky was similarly at Kerry’s age. They better be on the same page for the tournament.

The latest edition of NWA United States featured a pair of Crockett Cup qualifiers.

The Miserably Faithful faced off in the main event as a qualifier for the Crockett Cup. Sal The Pal Rinauro changed his name to Sal Vation, and he felt the love. Sal teamed with Gaagz the Gymp against Judais & Max The Impaler led by father James Mitchell. The bullies mauled Sal and Gaagz with ease. They snuffed out a rally to finish on a slam from Max to Gaagz.

Rolando Freeman and Eric Jackson faced the Spectaculars in Game 1 as Crockett Cup qualifiers. Homicide was the special guest referee. Rolando wanted to teach Rush Freeman what it takes to win, and he punched Rush in the corner. As the match progressed, Rolando was unleashed on the Spectaculars. Homicide cautioned Rolando for the corner break. Rolando pushed Homicide, so Homicide pushed Rolando back. Rolando apologized. When Rolando climbed the turnbuckles for high flight, Homicide blocked his path and then pushed Rolandos’ legs out. Brady Pierce raced to slam Rolando to the mat for the win.

In another action, Angelina Love defeated Kylie Paige. The rookie had momentum, but the veteran turned it around with a push for the win.

The Crockett Cup event is scheduled for June 3-4 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Tickets are currently available for purchase.

The latest news concerns the health of BLK Jeez. The manager of Churchs Money was diagnostic with multiple myeloma cancer. Best wishes to Jeez for a healthy recovery.

