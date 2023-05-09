Biden hopes for ‘fair deal’ for striking Hollywood writers

President Joe Biden has called for a “fair deal” to Hollywood’s Notable Writers Monday as he hosted a White House screening of the upcoming streaming series “American Born Chinese” to mark Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

He made his first public comments on the strike, which reached the one-week mark on Tuesday, in remarks before the pilot screening. An overflowing crowd of hundreds of community leaders, elected officials, cast members and show producers joined Mr. Biden in the East Room and the State Dining Room.

“Nights like these are reminders of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and value they deserve,” the president said. “I sincerely hope that hollywood writers strike is resolved and the writers are getting the fair treatment they deserve as soon as possible.”

He added, “This is an iconic and meaningful American industry. And we need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation and the stories of all of us.”

“chinese born american” is an adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, and features Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. It will premiere on Disney+ on May 24.

Mr. Biden used his brief onstage remarks to describe his administration’s efforts to highlight the achievements of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities and to call out the prejudice and violence that targets them.

“Hate cannot have a safe harbor in America,” Mr. Biden said. “Silence is complicity and we will not remain silent”

Quan, who introduced the president, reflected on his journey from arriving in the United States as an 8-year-old Vietnamese refugee to his first visit to the White House months after winning an Oscar.

“I don’t take this moment lightly, because I know that this building is a monument to the memory of a country that opened its arms to me,” he said.

