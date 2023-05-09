City Council launches Homeless Connections, an official rooming house

At a full council meeting on Monday evening, residents, mostly supportive of Connections for the Homeless, fill the seating area outside the council chambers.

City Council voted Monday night to introduce an ordinance that would grant Connections for the Homeless a license to operate a rooming house at the Margarita Inn.

The motion carried 6-2. At its April 26 meeting, the Evanston Land Use Commission made no recommendation for or against granting a permit by council.

Aldus. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th), who represents the neighborhood where the hostel is located, said the city should approve the permit to help house Evanston’s homeless population.

“Part of the solution is to put people in a building, to give them a roof over their heads,” he said. “That’s exactly what Connections for the Homeless does.”

Connections, an Evanston-based organization that provides services to homeless people, has been providing living space for homeless people since March 2020 in the Margarita Inn. He applied for a new special use permit after the city determined in March 2022 that the Margarita Inn’s previous permit had expired.

[Read more about the community debate around Margarita Inn here.]

Most residents who attended the council meeting expressed support for Connections’ continued use of the Margarita Inn, located at 1566 Oak Ave., but added that there is a need for increased housing security.

According to Evanston pastor Laura Harris-Ferree, residents of the inn have said they “feel comfortable and supported there.”

Several Connections board members also spoke during the public comments, advocating for a special use permit. In total, nearly 30 participants spoke in favor of Connections during the meeting’s public comment period.

However, about five residents who attended the meeting said council needed to take a closer look at Connections’ operations before granting the permit.

“I’m asking you to think about the long-term consequences and not rush into action,” said 4th Ward owner Meg Welch. “The devil is the details.”

The application for a new special use permit has faced two court challenges since the start of 2023.

A Cook County judge blocked the city council from discussing the special permit in February, forcing Cameel Halim – who owns the Halim Time and Glass Museum next to the hostel – to comment first to the public at a meeting of the Land Use Commission.

Lawrence Starkman, a landlord who owns an apartment complex next to the Margarita Inn, filed a lawsuit against the inn’s owner on April 24. loss of overall value” of his property.

Starkman asks the Cook County Circuit Court to block the inn from receiving the special permit.

At Monday’s meeting, Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) raised concerns about the city’s proposed operating agreement with Connections, which is separate from a special use permit.

She said the city’s proposed operating agreement does not include requirements for landline number availability, Narcan training for residents and fire evacuation instructions.

Nieuwsma pushed back, saying the city’s operating agreement contained provisions for Kelly’s concerns. To residents concerned about how Connections is running the hostel, Nieuwsma pointed to the good neighbor agreement signed by Mayor Daniel Biss and Connections CEO Betty Bogg in February.

“Mutual expectations are set and communication channels are established,” he said. However, specific regulations for connections will still come from the terms of the special use permit and operating agreement, Nieuwsma said.

For Aldus. Devon Reid (8th), who said he received housing assistance from Connections, the agency’s services are important because housing is a human right, he said.

“We need to prioritize creating housing opportunities for people with addictions, people with mental illness… people least close to power,” he said.

City Council plans to vote on granting the permit at its May 22 meeting.

