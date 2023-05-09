Bollywood roundup: Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackky Bhagnani, and more…

– Advertisement –

Rajkummar Rao to co-host IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will be seen co-hosting the upcoming IIFA Rocks 2023 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The two-day event will begin on May 26 and May 27 will have the main IIFA Award event.

IIFA Rocks shines a light on the music and fashion of Indian cinema.

The event will bring together some of the best actors and perform on top Bollywood numbers for a fun event.

On the work front, Rao will next be seen in “Stree 2.” He will also be seen with Jahnvi Kapoor in “Mr & Mrs Mahi” directed by Sharan Sharma.

Manoj Bajpayee-starring ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ heads to the New York International Film Festival

Mumbai– The upcoming courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee is set to screen at the New York International Film Festival. The film directed by Apoorv Singh Karki has Manoj trying out the role of a lawyer.

Padma Shri and National Award winner Manoj will leave Mumbai in a few hours to attend the screening in New York.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is the story of an ordinary man, High Court barrister, who single-handedly fights an extraordinary case of rape of a minor under the POCSO Act.

Brought to you by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S. Varma’s court drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh and Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is set to air on ZEE5 on May 23rd.

Jackky Bhagnani Set To Join The Action Universe With “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”

Mumbai– After Rohit Shetty and Aditya Chopra, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is ready to dive into the action genre with his upcoming film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

On what inspired him to make an action movie, Jackky said, “I aim to create a unique universe of high-octane action artists for Indian audiences, and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan »marks our foray into this field. Entering the world of action is something that excites me.

He added, “I am really looking forward to creating top-notch action sequences and we are ready and super excited to take Indian audiences on a new journey of action movies filled with entertainment and thrills. We will explore different types of stories and create content that most viewers can resonate with. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ featuring Akshay Sir, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran is just the beginning and it’s the premiere of our vision.

Jackky had recently announced the release date of “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” which will hit theaters on Eid Day 2024. The producer also has “Ganapath” in the works.

Manoj Muntashir, author of “Adipurush” dialogues, explains how India can become “Vishwaguru”

Mumbai– Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues for next star Prabhas ‘Adipurush, explained on Tuesday that it is imperative for every Indian child to turn into Lord Ram for India to achieve world power status.

While launching the trailer for the film, Manoj claimed that India is on its way to becoming one of the most powerful nations in the world and is a testament to ‘Ram Rajya’ in India.

Speaking on the sidelines of the film’s trailer launch, he said: “India has become the fifth largest economy in the world after bypassing the UK. India is becoming Vishwaguru. But, for India to become vishwaguru, it is imperative that every child in this country transforms into lord Shri Ram”.

Manoj is known for his hardline political stance and in the past he shared a video about how the country was brainwashed and the roads were named after “glorified dacoits” like Akbar, Humayun and Jehangir.

A few days ago, Manoj also criticized Congress’ claim to ban Bajrang Dal as part of its manifesto during Karnataka’s high-tension elections.

Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor reunited for a new film

Mumbai– Filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have teamed up again for an as-yet-untitled film, set for release on September 22, 2023.

Details of the project are secret.

The next, as yet untitled, is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network.

The two previously teamed up for the 2018 film “Veere Di Wedding” starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sonam Kapoor.

Their second collaboration is for the upcoming film “The Crew”, which stars Tabu, Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. The story follows three women who are working and jostling to get ahead in life. But as they try to move forward, their destinies lead them into unexpected and unwarranted situations, causing them to get caught up in a web of lies.

The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, is set to hit theaters by the end of March 2023.

Daisy Shah on ‘KKK 13’: Trying to Test My Strength, Patience and Limits

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Daisy Shah, who has been absent from the big screen since 2018, is set to make a comeback with season 13 of the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and she is looking forward to directing stunts under the direction of filmmaker-animator Rohit Shetty. advice.

Why did she want to do the show?

“(I try) to test my strength, my patience and my limits,” Daisy told IANS.

“Nervous to perform stunts like obviously. Because, if I’m not, I’m overconfident, so it’s not going to happen,” said Daisy, who was last seen in the Salman Khan starring “Race 3” in 2018.

Speaking about the excitement of sharing screen space with Rohit Shetty, she said, “Yes, I’m super excited, I’ve known Rohit (Shetty) sir for a very long time.”

She added, “I can’t wait to meet him and connect with him because there are a lot of things we could talk about bhoole bhisrey memories we shared we could talk about. Also looking forward to performing some stunts under his direction. Rohit is very motivating since I know him and the stunts he pushes more.

What took Daisy, who worked as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya, away from the big screen?

“The first reason being Covid and the second reason is that I have finished filming two projects. They are in post-production and should be ready for release by the end of this year. (IANS)