‘Happy Days’ Star Scott Baio Says He’s Leaving California Due to Rising Homelessness and Crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Actor Scott Baio, best known for his roles in ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Charles in Charge’, has said he is about to finally leave California.

In a series of tweets, the 62-year-old criticized California’s crime-fighting policies, homelessness crisis and said the state was no longer a safe place.

“After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally ‘step off the stage’ in California,” Baio said in his Tweeter.

MORE: California mayors ask Governor Newsom for $3 billion over 3 years for homelessness

Baio went on to quote KTLA article on homeless encampments in Beverly Hills: “The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found that approximately 69,000 people were homeless in LA County and 41,000 in the city in 2022.”

The actor just listed his five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home in Woodland Hills for $3.85 million, according to Realtor.com. The real estate site says Baio bought the property for $1.85 million in 2010.

Baio joins the growing list of Hollywood celebrities leaving the Golden State. Recently, Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family to Nevada for “a better life”.

MORE: Utah governor asks Californians to stop traveling as ‘refugees’ in his growing state

The idea of ​​a Californian exodus has gained momentum over the years. But is it true?

As part of a special year-long project, we followed in the footsteps of eight former Californians who uprooted themselves and left for the Lone Star State. Through a combination of video diaries and interviews, as well as extensive analysis of publicly available data and multiple taping requests, we have pieced together a picture of those who made the move.

Our data mining separated fact from fiction.

Watch “California Dreaming: Moving to Texas” here.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live