The Brash Media brand once defined pop culture – The Hollywood Reporter

Thirty-six years after MTV News was founded to expand the stable of programming that defined cable channel MTV, that is no longer the case.

MTV News was shut down this week amid larger layoffs at parent company Paramount Global.

Which was launched as a one-off show in 1987 (week in rockled by correspondent Kurt Loder) eventually became bonafide media for Gen Xers and older millennials who found that traditional TV programming on the broadcast networks and CNN didn’t cut it.

Correspondents like Loder, Tabitha Soren, SuChin Pak, Gideon Yago, Alison Stewart and others covered music, pop culture, politics and other topics with an eye on the younger generation who tuned in. MTV, rather than on the network’s evening newscasts.

Along the way, MTV News has created pop culture moments itself, perhaps none greater than in 1994 when President Clinton appeared on MTV. enough is enougha town hall dealing with violence in America.

The special was led by Soren and Stewart and saw them and audience members in attendance ask Clinton questions about fighting crime and balancing personal freedom with social responsibility. But it was a lighter question and answer section that made national headlines, when an audience member asked Clinton, “Mr. President, the world is dying to know, is it a boxer or a brief? »

“Usually briefs. I can’t believe she did that,” Clinton repliedto the laughter of the crowd.

MTV News then held town halls with Barack Obama, John McCain, Bill Gates and others, and boxers or briefs would become a running joke still referenced to this day.

Coverage of topics such as sexual health, the war in Iraq and devastating natural disasters has earned the news division and its correspondents Emmys and Peabody Awards, while continuing to deliver news and reviews about music and pop culture.

On April 8, 1994, MTV burst into regular programming after confirming the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, with Loder breaking the news to the channel’s viewers.

Admittedly, the MTV News of 2023 was much smaller and much less publicized than the MTV News of the 1990s and early 2000s, when it could help define pop culture and cover stories than more traditional outlets. wouldn’t touch.

MTV News had already been drastically reduced in size in 2017, when it largely abandoned a strategy to tackle outlets like BuzzFeed and Vice with a team of digital journalists led by Grantland former Dan Fierman. The company said at the time that it would refocus on short-form content and video in a return to its roots (MTV News used to have interstitials at the top of the hour on the cable channel with updates). The most recent iteration focused on entertainment and pop culture news and reviews.

Now, however, amid greater upheaval in the entertainment industry and with Paramount looking to cut costs, MTV News is one element that just didn’t fit into the larger strategy at play. According to Comscore , MTV attracted 6 million monthly visitors to its flagship website in March, up from 5.6 million in the same month a year earlier.

It was a real digital presence, but small potatoes compared to rivals like BuzzFeed and Vice, which have also closed or downsized their news divisions in recent months.

In its heyday, beyond pop culture coverage, MTV News was part of the culture, as were its correspondents, nor was Loder, the former rolling stone writer who spent several decades in the news division.

“He never wishes his audience a good night or a pleasant tomorrow,” wrote New York Times journalistJudith Miller in a 1993 story on MTV News’ political embrace. “Dressed in a funereal black, he looks like he hopes it will rain and rumble all day. He is, in short, the contemporary Reverend Dimmesdale of rock.

Loder has appeared as himself in episodes of shows like The simpsons, That 90s show And Kenan and his ex.

In fact, Loder made one final appearance on MTV News for parent company Paramount in March…sort of.

It was a fictional segment intended as an advertisement to kick off the new season of the Showtime series yellow jackets.

Loder played himself at the office of MTV News, reporting on the missing football team whose “whereabouts are still not known,” as Loder told viewers.

It was a throwback in more ways than one, with deepfake technology used to age Loder to make him look and sound like he did in the early 1990s (he’s now 77), the glory days of MTV News.

“Later on, we’ll find Grammy winner Alanis Morissette fresh off her Jagged Little Pill tour,” Loder said to end the fictional segment, before signing the MTV News tagline: “MTV News, you hear first.”