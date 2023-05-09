Shah Rukh Khan’s Dr. Jug in “Dear Zindagi” at Vicky Kaushal’s lqbal in “Raazi”





Over the years, the definition of man has changed course, and over time the portrayal of modern man has also changed in Indian cinema. Gone are the days when men were just macho heroes saving women. This is the era of vulnerable, compassionate and sensitive men. Men who can cry, who don't hesitate to ask for help when they need it, and who recognize the value of women in their lives. Men capable of expressing their feelings and not of hiding them. Many Bollywood male characters written by women have played a significant role in breaking the mold of the stereotypical hero. This change was the product of an increasing number of female writers. Female writers actually played a big role in breaking stereotypes around masculinity, creating male characters that were sensitive, understanding, and would encourage women. It's important to write wholesome men for the movies because when the general public sees women through the lens of these men, a lot of their mindsets and impressions realign. Here is an overview of the women who have greatly contributed to the change in male representation in Indian cinema: Gauri Shinde – Dr. Jug in Dear Zindagi: Dr. Jug is simply the ideal therapist for every woman. Radiating sensitivity, Jug played by Shah Rukh Khan possesses an irresistible charm due to his non-judgmental interpretation. Letting go of the orthodox mentality, Dr. Jug not only embraces but also propagates modern feminist logic by making us fall in love with the character. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti – Sunny Gill in Dil Dhadakne Do One simply cannot forget the scene in the film where Sunny played by Farhan Akhtar calls out Aisha's husband (played by Rahul Bose) for making a sexist comment so casually. With a focus on not giving up on the little things, Sunny portrayed the male feminist, proving instrumental in Aisha's (played by Priyanka Chopra) journey of empowerment. Sunny struck a chord with all women and served as an idealistic role model for men to follow. Kanika Dhillon – Robbie in Manmarziyan Robbie de Manmarziyaan is the epitome of the ideal man every woman dreams of. Played by Abhishek Bachchan, Robbie is not only emotionally available, but he also ticks all the boxes for a perfect partner. Whether understanding, caring or non-judgmental, Robbie is every girl's dream man. In the world of immature and misogynistic MCPs, Robbie never murdered the character of Rumi (played by Taapsee Pannu), in fact, the way he handled the Rumi-Vicky situation with the utmost maturity and sensitivity, has makes every girl root for it. Meghna Gulzar and Bhavani Iyer – Iqbal to Raazi Iqbal played by Vicky Kaushal is wholeheartedly! Despite being an army officer, Iqbal is extremely calm and collected in his demeanor. He empathizes with his new wife Sehmat (played by Alia Bhatt) who not only leaves her family but also her nation when she marries. Whether it was respecting his wife's interests, understanding the concept of consent, or helping her find her own ground, Iqbal was the perfect husband.

