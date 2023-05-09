WGA strike: Biden voices support for writers as union, Hollywood studios remain at odds

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Picketing is set to continue Tuesday for the Writers Guild of America’s ongoing strike, and powerful allies such as Screen Actors Guild President Fran Drescher and President Joe Biden are voicing support for the writers.

Biden, at a White House event on Monday, said he hopes the writers get the fair deal they deserve.

“This is an iconic and meaningful American industry. And we need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation and the stories of all of us,” Biden said.

The strike is in its second week and the WGA admitted in a letter to its members on Monday that the work stoppage was having an impact.

Production of shows and movies in Los Angeles and New York was halted due to the strike.

Hollywood syndicate SAG stepped in to support fellow artists.

“We will always support our sister unions. Always. Without solidarity between entertainment unions, you know, we undermine each other,” said Drescher, who joined the picket line outside Paramount on Monday.

Writers have overwhelmingly supported the strike because they are concerned about several issues, including improved wages, broadcast residuals, mandatory staffing, and safeguards against artificial intelligence.

Hollywood Studios said it made a fair offer to the WGA, but remains at odds with the WGA on some demands, such as mandatory staffing. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios, says the union’s demand for minimum staffing levels and job guarantees, the alliance argues that such a move “would require the employment of writers, whether they are necessary for the creative process or not.”

The picketing took place in front of at least 10 major Hollywood studios, a move that is expected to continue until a deal is reached.