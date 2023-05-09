Entertainment
Where to Find the Best Happy Hours in the Des Moines Area
Step out of the office or home and invite friends over to make you happy at this time of day when bars and restaurants offer discounts on food and drink. These best bets take place in the Des Moines metro area, some every day of the week and some only Monday through Thursday.
Want to try that special restaurant you don’t think you can afford? Go during happy hour. Do you want to order only appetizers and drinks? Happy hour is your best bet. Want to bar hop and keep costs low? Try to stop by three happy hours in one night. Drink too much? Call a Uber, Lyft Or Taxi.
Here’s a look at some updated happy hours all over the Des Moines metro where you can find deals.
Do you have a favorite happy hour that we miss? Send me details with time, date and discount menu at [email protected]and I will check.
30Jump
Head to the new 30Hop in Prairie Trail in Ankeny for happy hour discounts such as $5 on tacos, $2 on Iowa beers and $3 on mules, house cocktails and wines in the glass.
Location: 1615 SW Main St., Suite 105, Ankeny
Contact: 515-289-0227 or 30hop.com
Happy Hour: Sunday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Anna Sweet Restaurant
Take a break and enjoy happy hour at Anna Dolce Ristorante. Diners can purchase $10 pizzas and apps, half-price glasses of house wine and all bottles, and $20 pitchers of shared cocktails.
Location: 5585 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines
Contact: 515-223-2302 or annadolceristorante.com.
Happy Hour: Every day from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Clyde’s Fine Diner
Head to happy hour atClydes Fine Diner in the East Village for house red, white and rosé wines for $8; $6 draft beers; Craft cans and $5 beer bottles; or an old-fashioned dirty martini, lemon candy, or Negroni for $8.
Location: 111 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines
Contact: 515-243-3686 or clydesfinediner.com
Happy Hour: Tuesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Django
Where should you go for $2 oysters during happy hour? Django, the French restaurant across from Pappajohn Sculpture Park in Des Moines, serves a selection of oysters for $2 each for happy hour. Shrimp cocktails are $1.75 per shrimp during happy hour, while entrees such as onion rings, duck fries, or Brussels sprouts are $5 each. For cocktails, order the classic martini made with Revelton vodka or J. Riegers Midwestern gin, served or over ice with dry vermouth or olive juice and two skewered olives for $6. Other drink options include Kronenbourg 1664 pale lager, Two Birds One Stone Red or White, or Baron de Breban Blanc de Blanc for $5.
Location: 1420 Locust Street, Des Moines
Contact: 515-288-0268 or djangodesmoines.com
Happy Hour: Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and all night Tuesday from 4 p.m. to night.
Restaurant A
Can you feel it in the air? The perfect spring weather. Head to Restaurant A on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines for happy hour every day. Sit on the terrace and order half-price wine, draft beers and wood-fired pizzas with a Mediterranean twist in the flavors.
Location: 2932 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines
Contact: 515-282-8085 or eateryadsm.com
Happy Hour: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day
Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
Brush up on your conversation skills at the bar and hit up the social hour at Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, West Des Moines’ chic steakhouse. Pick up $9 cocktails such as Tequila Me Softly with Sauza Silver tequila and Cointreau, Time is Honey with Makers Mark bourbon and lemon and honey, or Keep Your Gin Up with Gray gin Whale and Jack Rudy tonic. Then sample new $9 dishes such as whipped burrata crostini with Campari tomatoes and mint, crispy chicken bites with a hint of miso and hot pepper aioli, prime steakhouses with Wisconsin cheddar and red onion confit, or bourbon-apricot glazed meatballs. Dine from the menu in the bar area only.
Location: 150 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines
Contact: 515-457-2916 or flemingssteakhouse.com
Happy Hour: Every Sunday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
costs
Head towardcosts for a happy hour at the bar. Get $6 cocktails, like the Fresko mule, vodka smash, sangria, or margarita. Or try $7 cocktails such as the Lavender Butterfly with Titos Handmade Vodka, Lemon Juice, Lavender and Butterfly Pea Flower Simple Syrup or Berry Bramble with Revelton Gin, Blackberry Gin, Syrup simple blackberry and sage and grapefruit juice. Snacks such as hummus and nachos are $8, while flatbreads and a burger are $10 each.
Location: 909 Locust Street Suite 103, Des Moines
Contact: 515-630-7009 or freskodsm.com
Happy Hour: Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the bar
Lucky Horse beer and burgers
Why not stop by Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers in the Drake Neighborhood for happy hour? Grab $2 cans of Busch Light, High Life, PBR, Old Style, Grain Belt, or Hamms; $5 cups of Confluence Farmer John or Des Moines IPA, Exile Ruthie, or SingleSpeed Gable, Tricycle, Victory Dance, or Whirled Wide Haze; or $5 slush. Satisfy cravings with $5 Buffalo Cauliflower or $2 off nachos. You can take advantage of these promotions from Monday to Thursday.
Location: 2331 University Avenue, Des Moines
Contact: 515-381-9088 or luckyhorsedsm.com
Happy Hour: Monday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday all day
The nut
Head to The Walnut, a great base for a night out in the Western Gateway neighborhood, where you can get $1 off all drinks during happy hour.
Location: 1417 Walnut Street in Des Moines
Contact: 515-282-1000 or drownsm.com
Happy Hour: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Susan Stapleton is entertainment editor at the Des Moines Register. Follow her onFacebook,TwitterOrinstagramor write to him at[email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/entertainment/dining/2023/05/09/where-to-find-the-best-happy-hours-in-the-des-moines-area-restaurants-bars/70113045007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Where to Find the Best Happy Hours in the Des Moines Area
- Cricket Wireless store robbery: Surveillance video shows gunman stealing money from cashier in southeast Houston, says HPD
- Victoria’s Secret reinvents the fashion show in feature film featuring women around the world
- Play Google’s I/O FLIP card game showcasing generative AI
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested outside court in Islamabad – BBC News
- Access to fentanyl test strips is expanding nationwide
- University of Washington researchers test how wooden structures can withstand an earthquake – KOMO News
- Imran Khan’s arrest is a dark day for democracy
- Congress calls for EC action against PM Modi for his appeals to Karnataka voters during ‘period of silence’
- Jokowi meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister to discuss maritime issues and fisheries
- Bibi Stockholm: Barges arrive in British waters to accommodate asylum seekers | british news
- WGA strike: Biden voices support for writers as union, Hollywood studios remain at odds