Where to Find the Best Happy Hours in the Des Moines Area

Step out of the office or home and invite friends over to make you happy at this time of day when bars and restaurants offer discounts on food and drink. These best bets take place in the Des Moines metro area, some every day of the week and some only Monday through Thursday.

Want to try that special restaurant you don’t think you can afford? Go during happy hour. Do you want to order only appetizers and drinks? Happy hour is your best bet. Want to bar hop and keep costs low? Try to stop by three happy hours in one night. Drink too much? Call a Uber, Lyft Or Taxi.

Here’s a look at some updated happy hours all over the Des Moines metro where you can find deals.

Do you have a favorite happy hour that we miss? Send me details with time, date and discount menu at [email protected]and I will check.

30Jump

Head to the new 30Hop in Prairie Trail in Ankeny for happy hour discounts such as $5 on tacos, $2 on Iowa beers and $3 on mules, house cocktails and wines in the glass.

Location: 1615 SW Main St., Suite 105, Ankeny

Contact: 515-289-0227 or 30hop.com

Happy Hour: Sunday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anna Sweet Restaurant

Take a break and enjoy happy hour at Anna Dolce Ristorante. Diners can purchase $10 pizzas and apps, half-price glasses of house wine and all bottles, and $20 pitchers of shared cocktails.

Location: 5585 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines

Contact: 515-223-2302 or annadolceristorante.com.

Happy Hour: Every day from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Clyde’s Fine Diner

Head to happy hour atClydes Fine Diner in the East Village for house red, white and rosé wines for $8; $6 draft beers; Craft cans and $5 beer bottles; or an old-fashioned dirty martini, lemon candy, or Negroni for $8.

Location: 111 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

Contact: 515-243-3686 or clydesfinediner.com

Happy Hour: Tuesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Django

Where should you go for $2 oysters during happy hour? Django, the French restaurant across from Pappajohn Sculpture Park in Des Moines, serves a selection of oysters for $2 each for happy hour. Shrimp cocktails are $1.75 per shrimp during happy hour, while entrees such as onion rings, duck fries, or Brussels sprouts are $5 each. For cocktails, order the classic martini made with Revelton vodka or J. Riegers Midwestern gin, served or over ice with dry vermouth or olive juice and two skewered olives for $6. Other drink options include Kronenbourg 1664 pale lager, Two Birds One Stone Red or White, or Baron de Breban Blanc de Blanc for $5.

Location: 1420 Locust Street, Des Moines

Contact: 515-288-0268 or djangodesmoines.com

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and all night Tuesday from 4 p.m. to night.

Restaurant A

Can you feel it in the air? The perfect spring weather. Head to Restaurant A on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines for happy hour every day. Sit on the terrace and order half-price wine, draft beers and wood-fired pizzas with a Mediterranean twist in the flavors.

Location: 2932 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines

Contact: 515-282-8085 or eateryadsm.com

Happy Hour: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day

Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Brush up on your conversation skills at the bar and hit up the social hour at Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, West Des Moines’ chic steakhouse. Pick up $9 cocktails such as Tequila Me Softly with Sauza Silver tequila and Cointreau, Time is Honey with Makers Mark bourbon and lemon and honey, or Keep Your Gin Up with Gray gin Whale and Jack Rudy tonic. Then sample new $9 dishes such as whipped burrata crostini with Campari tomatoes and mint, crispy chicken bites with a hint of miso and hot pepper aioli, prime steakhouses with Wisconsin cheddar and red onion confit, or bourbon-apricot glazed meatballs. Dine from the menu in the bar area only.

Location: 150 S. Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines

Contact: 515-457-2916 or flemingssteakhouse.com

Happy Hour: Every Sunday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

costs

Head towardcosts for a happy hour at the bar. Get $6 cocktails, like the Fresko mule, vodka smash, sangria, or margarita. Or try $7 cocktails such as the Lavender Butterfly with Titos Handmade Vodka, Lemon Juice, Lavender and Butterfly Pea Flower Simple Syrup or Berry Bramble with Revelton Gin, Blackberry Gin, Syrup simple blackberry and sage and grapefruit juice. Snacks such as hummus and nachos are $8, while flatbreads and a burger are $10 each.

Location: 909 Locust Street Suite 103, Des Moines

Contact: 515-630-7009 or freskodsm.com

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the bar

Lucky Horse beer and burgers

Why not stop by Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers in the Drake Neighborhood for happy hour? Grab $2 cans of Busch Light, High Life, PBR, Old Style, Grain Belt, or Hamms; $5 cups of Confluence Farmer John or Des Moines IPA, Exile Ruthie, or SingleSpeed ​​Gable, Tricycle, Victory Dance, or Whirled Wide Haze; or $5 slush. Satisfy cravings with $5 Buffalo Cauliflower or $2 off nachos. You can take advantage of these promotions from Monday to Thursday.

Location: 2331 University Avenue, Des Moines

Contact: 515-381-9088 or luckyhorsedsm.com

Happy Hour: Monday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday all day

The nut

Head to The Walnut, a great base for a night out in the Western Gateway neighborhood, where you can get $1 off all drinks during happy hour.

Location: 1417 Walnut Street in Des Moines

Contact: 515-282-1000 or drownsm.com

Happy Hour: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Susan Stapleton is entertainment editor at the Des Moines Register. Follow her onFacebook,TwitterOrinstagramor write to him at[email protected].