The Little Mermaid’s Flounder Voice Actor Responds To Character Design Critics





Before its release, the live-action remake of The little Mermaid was not without some criticism on social networks. A subject of controversy was the new design of Flounder, Ariel’s fishy friend. Voiced by Jacob Tremblay, the new Flounder looks more like a real fish compared to the plumper version featured in the animated film. This resulted in memes floating around mocking the CG-animated fish as well as people online expressing their displeasure with Flounder’s new look.

Talk with Variety about the criticism, Tremblay couldn’t disagree more with what these people are saying. He says how he saw the design very early in production and how he personally thought it was “awesome”. The young actor also had faith in the filmmakers who made these reimagined characters work, and after seeing the film, he thinks they pulled it off. As Tremblay explains: VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “I was actually shown the design when I went to my audition. [Director] Rob [Marshall] showed me. I just had complete faith in Rob. I thought it looked awesome, because it’s kind of like the puppet they had on set. And, of course, I looked at it last night, and I think it’s working so well. I couldn’t imagine it looking any different. I just think, I mean, they were geniuses, and they made it work so well.” speak separately with THR, Tremblay further defended the friendly and sleazy character. He said: “I thought that was really cool, because I liked the way they did it, like making them look like real animals. Then, during rehearsal, I had seen the drawings of the other characters as well. I thought that was really cool. And then I got to see the movie last night, and I thought they worked really well, and I can’t even imagine a different way, if that makes sense. I think it worked perfectly. I think they were smart about it. . I think people should see the movie and then pass judgment.” Related: Original The Little Mermaid Star Praises Halle Bailey’s Ariel, Supports Updated Song Lyrics

Ariel’s Sea Animal Friends Get More “Realistic” Designs Walt Disney Studios movies Other sea animal characters have also received updated looks to look more like real animals. This includes Scuttle, now voiced by Awkwafina, as well as Sebastian, canceled by Daveed Diggs. The film also features a new Ariel with Halle Bailey taking on the role of the titular mermaid’s first live-action incarnation. The film also stars Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem and Noma Dumezweni. The little Mermaid will do the dishes in theaters on May 26, 2023. As for Jacob Tremblay, the actor can also be seen in the next remake of The toxic avenger alongside Peter Dinklage. The actor, who also plays Robin on HBO Max harley quinncan also be heard as part of the voice cast for the upcoming stop-motion film wild forest alongside his Little Mermaid co-star Awkwafina.

