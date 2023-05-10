Hollywood Writers Keep Banging: 1AExBulletin







. Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Stephen Chernin/Getty Images It’s been more than a week since the 11,500 television and film writers who make up the Writers Guild of America have went on strike. Work on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Saturday Night Live” has stopped. Hit shows like “Stranger Things” and “Abbot Elementary” are no longer progressing into their upcoming seasons. Thousands of writers have joined the picket lines to demand higher pay, increase the number of writers hired per show, and regulate how networks and streaming companies can use artificial intelligence. John Gadson is a Los Angeles-based television writer who has worked on shows like “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Everybody Still Hates Chris.” “One of our biggest concerns is mini rooms. We’ll work on developing a show for weeks, planning out the entire plot and making sure it has a solid concept. Then once the show is greenlit and picked up by a studio, they hire a new set of writers and you don’t see any residue.” This is the first writers’ strike in 15 years. The last strike lasted 100 days. Many industry analysts think it could last even longer given the number of production companies involved in the negotiation process and their varying demands. How could the strike impact the future of film and television? Writer and Strike Master for WGA West John Gadsonfreelance journalist and entertainment lawyer Jonathan Handelwriter and secretary-treasurer of the WGA East Chris Kyleand Professor at NYU Business School and Director of the Entertainment, Media and Technology Program Paul Hardard join us for the conversation. Do you like what you hear ? Discover more of our programs on line.

