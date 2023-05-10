Entertainment
IBM says its new watsonx platform is an “enterprise studio for AI builders”
Good Tuesday!
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Big bet on AI: Like other Big Tech companies we’ve talked about before, IBM took its turn this week by unveiling this Kyle Written is a host of new AI services, including IBM watsonx, which will provide tools to create AI models and provide access to pre-trained models to generate computer code, text and more.
-
More layoffs: LinkedIn is phasing out its jobs app in China and with it 716 jobs, Katherine reports. The company attributed the apps’ demise to fierce competition and a tough macroeconomic climate.
-
must be paid: A new WhatsApp feature allows users to pay businesses within the app. It is already touring South America and Asia and now lands in Singapore, Ivan reports.
Startups and VCs
Shopify announced last week that it would be the last Big Tech company to suffer mass layoffs. The company is cutting 20% of its workforce of 11,600 people. The news came as earnings beat Wall Street expectations, pushing its stock price higher. The announcement also included news that the Canadian e-commerce giant had found a new owner for 6 River Systems, the warehouse automation company it bought in 2019 for nearly half a billion dollarsreports brian.
Automated vehicle inspection technology UVeyes may have started as a security threat detection system, but the six-year-old Israeli startup has found deep interest and investment in the automotive sector, and it lands the start of a $100 million investment round from GM and CarMaxamong others, Kirsten reports.
And we have five more for you:
Big Tech inc.
The new Niantics Peridot game personifies cuteness overload. Actually, Amanda called him Pokémon GO meets Tamagotchiif you remember the toy from the 1990s. Amanda describes the game as a pet simulator, but it takes place entirely indoors augmented reality (AR). You can feed, play with, walk, breed, and socialize with your Peridots, but don’t worry if you pause the game your creatures won’t poop all over your screen and/or die.
Meanwhile, TikToks parent ByteDance is considering a new electronic publisher role in the United Stateseven going so far as to file a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for book publishing products and services under the 8th Note Press name. Rita see you.
And we have five more for you:
|
