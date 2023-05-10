Hollywood Writers Strike Teeth Hudson Pacifics Wallet – Trade Observer

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) The office portfolio of leading media and technology companies continued its downward trend in rental rates in the first quarter as interest rates rose and demand weakened in the post- pandemic. And that was before the Hollywood writers’ strike halted production at studios nationwide.

The Los Angeles-based REIT reported that its office portfolio ended the first quarter at 86.9% occupied and 88.7% leased, noting declines primarily for small to midsize expiries in the San Francisco area. and Silicon Valley. The rental rate is 1% lower than the previous quarter, 3.6% lower than the first quarter of last year and 6.1% lower than the first quarter of 2020 before the pandemic.

HPP’s overall revenue bolstered by an increase in revenue from its studio segment reached $252.3 million in the first quarter, below the $269.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, but 3.2% higher than in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to the acquisition of Quixote Studios.

However, office revenue for the first quarter was $206.6 million, down from both the previous quarter’s $211.6 million and the $211.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Overall net operating income of $141 million was also lower than the $152 million for the same period in 2022. Additionally, cash rents were down 4.9% from a year ago.

During the first months of the year, macroeconomic challenges persisted, exacerbating uncertainty, putting downward pressure on market fundamentals, said HPP’s chief executive. Victor Colman said Tuesday during the corporate earnings call.

Our goal at Hudson Pacific remains to effectively manage those aspects of the business that we can control during these unprecedented times, he added. Even as more businesses demand office work and our rental portfolio and asset visits grow, broader macroeconomic challenges continue to weigh on office fundamentals. We must also now address and work to minimize the impact of the National Writers Strike as it relates to our studio operations.

After failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television ProducersTHE Writers Guild of America chose to strike on May 2, derailing the production cycle of hundreds of movies and TV shows. Hollywood dubbed this effort the netflix to hitafter the streaming wars have turned the industry upside down, and Netflix happens to be HPP’s star tenant for its two Hollywood offices and sound stages.

As such, HPP will be suspending providing a full-year funds from operations (FFO) outlook on the cash flow it anticipates from its studio operations due to the indefinite disruption.

With the strike underway, productions from all studios have now been halted, Coleman said. However, he also noted that nearly 70% of the stage square footage in HPP Sunset Studios’ portfolio is under multi-year leases with guaranteed minimums for service revenue.

But Coleman also warned that this strike is different from previous strikes, which have seen unusually high production activity in previous months. This time, the studios experienced a significant slowdown in production as new scripted content was preemptively shut down, which impacted HPP’s first quarter operating results.

HPP said there have been seven writers’ strikes since the 1950s, and they have lasted from two to 22 weeks. The last one from 2007 to 2008 lasted about 14 weeks, which Coleman says cost the California economy $2.1 billion. But he added that such strikes are infrequent and studio real estate fundamentals remain strong.

HPP reported $828.3 million in total cash and $8.8 billion in real estate assets. The company’s operating expenses increased to $227.2 million from $205.3 million in the first quarter last year.

Hudson secured 75 new and renewal leases totaling 344,069 square feet, with more than 80% of this activity in the San Francisco Bay Area. Marc LammasPresident of HPP, said the activity reflects the continued slowness of tenant decision-making, which notably slowed due to recession-related concerns in the third and fourth quarters of last year.

Notable cash rents effective May 1 included that for Googles full construction lease at A west side office redevelopment, which is expected to add $43.2 million to net operating income per year. Lammas said HPP is considering an office-to-residential conversion at 10900 Washington Blvd. in Culver City, and has added this property to its future development pipeline. The company is working on the rights to build 500 apartments in place of two-storey offices and studios.

HPP also said it sold the Skyway Landing office building in Redwood Shores, Calif., for $102 million.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at [email protected].