DGA talks about opening a second front in Hollywood’s labor battle

If Hollywood’s working-class drama were a script, this would be the start of Act Two.

On Wednesday, as writers walk the picket lines outside major studios, the Directors Guild of America will sit down for its negotiations over a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

A deal – if they manage to reach one – could help resolve the writers’ strike. That’s what happened 15 years ago, when the Writers Guild of America was on strike and directors started negotiating their contracts. Leveraging the pressure of an industry-wide work stoppage that was in its third month, the DGA secured landmark deals for unfettered internet jurisdiction and residual formula for what was then oddly known as “new media” exploitation of movies and TV shows.

The WGA then incorporated the same terms into its 2008 contract through “standard negotiations”, which ensures a level of parity between the WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA.

But this time, betting on the DGA to pave the way for a WGA-AMPTP agreement is not at all certain. At a meeting on Saturday, the WGA showrunners were told by their union leaders that even if the DGA reached an agreement, they should not expect a repeat of 2008, according to a member present.

This time around, the two unions have starkly different agendas, so the terms of the deal that resolve the DGA’s issues still won’t address most of the writers’ top concerns.

For the DGA, the main goal is to get a better deal on international streaming residuals. The president of the AMPTP, Carol Lombardini, has already made an offer to the writers on this file, which could constitute a starting point for discussions with the DGA.

A DGA deal could then be applied to SAG-AFTRA, which begins negotiations on June 7, potentially increasing AMPTP’s influence with writers.

“If I were Carol, I would say ‘Let’s do DGA,'” said John McLean, former CBS labor relations executive and former WGA executive director. “If we can give them something internationally, you go see the actors and then you make a deal with them. This places the Writers Guild in a difficult situation.

Notably, however, the DGA has gone out of its way to express its solidarity with the writers. Jon Avnet, Chairman of the DGA Bargaining Committee, appeared on stage with WGA leaders at a unity rally with other entertainment guilds at the Shrine Auditorium on May 3.

The DGA also broke with tradition and refused to negotiate with the AMPTP early, saying in February that the studios were not yet willing to address key issues. It was a surprising development from the guild which had a reputation for being coolly analytical and professional when it came to contract talks, unlike the more pugnacious approach of the WGA, at times.

The DGA contract and the SAG-AFTRA contract each expire on June 30. The DGA has made it clear that it expects a fierce battle with the AMPTP, and the writers’ strike has once again likely increased its influence. A DGA strike – unlike a WGA strike – would also immediately shut down all scripted production, including the film – which in turn could give writers more clout.

But a strike would be out of place for the administrators. The DGA – which also represents assistant directors, production unit managers and managers – has only struck once in its history, in July 1987. This work stoppage lasted three hours and five minutes on the East Coast, and only five minutes to Los Angeles (or 12 minutes, by DGA statement.)

In this round of negotiations, there is some overlap between the agendas of the WGA and the DGA. In addition to an improved residual formula, the DGA also wants big increases in minimum rates to account for runaway inflation since the last round of negotiations.

But agreement on those elements would not address WGA concerns, including a minimum TV staff, a requirement that TV writers be involved throughout production, and language on artificial intelligence.

The DGA, meanwhile, also focuses on its guild-specific issues, such as on-set safety, diversity, and protecting the director’s creative control over a project.

The rise of global streaming, however, has become the centerpiece. In a message to members last month, the DGA presented data showing that with domestic streaming activity plateauing, studios are looking to overseas subscribers to grow.

The DGA tends to show the way by fixing residual flow formulas. In 2014, the guild negotiated a formula for “made for streaming” shows – which have since become by far the fastest growing source of residuals. The guild negotiated a tripling of these residuals in 2017 and a 46% increase in 2020, both of which are applied to other guilds.

But in the note to members, the guild noted that the formula is still based on national subscriber numbers only.

“The larger the SVOD platform domestically, the higher the residual,” the guild said. “However, under our current formula, regardless of how many millions of global subscribers a service might have, studios only pay you a fraction of the domestic residual to compensate you for all the global audiences that

enjoy your work. This effectively robs you of your fair share of global distribution and success in your overseas work.

The current system sets up five tiers based on a platform’s national numbers, with higher tier platforms paying a higher residual. The formula also includes a 35% increase for any platform with a significant international presence – which, now, is most of them.

That 35% number is a bit of a fudge factor. This takes into account that overseas subscribers generally pay lower subscription fees than domestic subscribers and may not even watch US-made content. But with such growth projected internationally, the DGA decided it needed a mechanism to account for the increase in the actual number of subscribers – not a fixed placeholder.

Several indicators suggest that the DGA talks could proceed more smoothly than the WGA negotiations, which collapsed on May 1.

To begin with, AMPTP has already agreed on a tiered system based on international subscriber numbers, for the WGA. The two sides are still far apart on the actual numbers – studios say the WGA formula represents a 200% increase – but the AMPTP has agreed to the general concept.

And unlike the WGA, the DGA would not seek to increase streaming residuals for hit shows. Studios balked at WGA’s proposal for a ‘success factor’ in streaming, as they adamantly refuse to hand over viewership data to establish a ‘performance-based’ residual bonus for streaming shows , to compensate for the loss of income from syndication and international licenses. .

The studios also seem flexible on another DGA priority – an increase in minimums. The AMPTP was willing to increase the WGA minimums by 4%, 3% and 2% over three years – plus a one-time increase of 7% for writer-producers. The studios also clarified that it wasn’t their final offer, suggesting they could go higher.

On the question of security, the DGA pleaded for a “security coordinator” on the set who would be given broad power to stop the sets if necessary. The Motion Picture Association has been in talks with Sacramento lawmakers on this issue for more than a year and recently signaled agreement in principle on a pilot program to enact such reform.

But negotiations can also be unpredictable. The IATSE – which never struck – was on the verge of a strike in October 2021, only to withdraw at the last moment. The DGA could also take things further than it has done before.

“I think they understand that all workers need to stand up and fight against these companies that really want to minimize us as much as possible,” Ellen Stutzman, the WGA’s chief negotiator, told Variety during a picket outside. Netflix in Hollywood on May 8. “And the thing is, they can’t create the content without any or all of us.”

Cynthia Littleton contributed to this story.