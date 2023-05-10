Condo in West Hollywood Colonial House Asks for $2.3 Million – DIRT





In less than a decade, from the mid-1920s to the early 1930s, architect Leland A. Bryant had a significant and lasting impact on the landscape of Hollywood and West Hollywood. Before the Great Depression largely halted construction, the Beaux-Arts-educated Bryant produced a slew of high-end apartment complexes in a wide range of styles, from French Normandy to Spanish Colonial Revival in through Modern Zigzag. Regardless of their architectural vernacular, Bryant’s sleek resorts have always had a special appeal for members of the entertainment industry. One Bryant building that has proven particularly magnetic to Tinseltowners over the years is the West Hollywood Colonial House. Commissioned by Margaret Livingstone, a silent film actress turned real estate mogul, the French Colonial-style resort was built in 1930 and contains 21 units across its seven floors. Bette Davis, Clark Gable, William Powell, Nicholas Ray, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry are among the veritable constellation of stars who have made their home. And now you, too, can join their illustrious ranks, as a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in the condominium complex has just become available. List with Constable Compass Matthew Schwartzthe condo is sold by the famous curator of art and fashion Justin Roseau. Measuring 1,607 square feet, the second-floor unit has been updated with new blonde hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, built-in shelving, and high-end appliances, including a Gaggenau cooktop. Coexisting peacefully with the modern elements, stunning original details such as vaulted cathedral ceilings with carved plaster beams, horseshoe archways, a carved plaster fireplace, French doors and windows, wooden moldings and decorative details. colored bathroom tiles. Other highlights include a formal dining room and a tiled balcony. Along with access to the historic building’s heated pool and gardens, the unit includes two parking spaces and Mills Law tax benefits. The asking price is $2.275 million, while the HOA fee is $1,798 per month.

