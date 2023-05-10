Pioneering opera star Grace Bumbry has diedExBulletin







. Erich Auerbach/Getty Images

Erich Auerbach/Getty Images Opera star Grace Bumbry has died aged 86. The famous singer, who had an illustrious career as a jet-setter, broke the color barrier as the first black artist to perform at the Bayreuth Festival in Germany. Bumbry died May 7 in a Vienna hospital, according to her publicist. She suffered an ischemic stroke last year and never fully recovered. Bumbry was part of a pioneering generation of black opera stars that included Leontyne Price, Shirley Verrett and Jessye Norman, all of whom followed the path blazed by Marian Anderson. As a child, Bumbry was taken by her mother to see Anderson perform in her hometown of St. Louis. It was a life-changing event, she told NPR in 1990. “I knew I had to be a singer,” Bumbry said. “I studied piano from the age of 7 until I was 15 but I…seriously wanted to become a classical music singer.” At 17, Bumbry sang for Anderson, who was impressed enough to recommend the young singer to his powerful manager, Sol Hurok. In 1954, the teenager won a radio talent contest and a scholarship to study at the St. Louis Institute of Music. But because the school was segregated, Bumbry was not allowed to take classes with white students, which Bumbry’s mother refused. Later, after appearing in Arthur Godfrey Talent scoutsoffers from schools poured in. Bumbry enrolled at Boston University, later transferred to Northwestern University, and eventually moved to California to study with legendary German soprano Lotte Lehmann at the Music Academy of the West. Bumbry’s operatic debut came in 1960, at such a prestigious venue as the Paris Opera, where she sang the role of Amneris in Verdi. Aida. His Parisian success came, in part, through the help of Jacqueline Kennedy who, together with the American Embassy in Paris, secured Bumbry an audition at the Opera. His triumph opened the doors to the Bayreuth Festival in Germany. In 1961, Bumbry became the first black performer to sing at Richard Wagner’s spiritual home, performing the role of Venus in the Composer Dentures. The casting of a black American instead of a Nordic blonde at the famous festival was met with skepticism and racism from opera purists and the German media. Bumbry shrugged off the controversy. On the production’s opening night, her performance was greeted with a 30-minute standing ovation and 42 encores. Critics hailed her as the “Black Venus”. But after great success as a mezzo-soprano, notably in operas by Verdi, Grace Bumbry shocked the opera world by committing to singing primarily as a soprano in the 1970s. “I think I’m the only singer in history to have a career as a top mezzo-soprano and all of a sudden, along the way, I became a soprano,” Bumbry told NPR in 1990. During her 60-year career, Bumbry has flipped between the two ranges, says Naomi Andr, professor of music at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. “She sang between roles that a person doesn’t normally sing,” observes Andr. “His voice had this incredible smoothness and strength in places you wouldn’t always expect in the same voice. Sound incredibly beautiful.” A magnificent sound that has also been an invitation for the next generation of black singers and performers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/09/1159000347/trailblazing-opera-star-grace-bumbry-dies-at-age-86 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos