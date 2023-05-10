LA actor was scammed out of nearly $5,000 by someone claiming to be well-known casting director Jeff Hardwick

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Imagine being an actor trying to make it big. You respond to a casting ad, hoping it’s your big break, only to find out it was all a scam.

It happened to an aspiring actor in Los Angeles and police say it happens to others too.

“It seriously affected me and my mental and emotional health. It was very difficult,” said Rigo Obezo, who told Eyewitness News he was still upset and angry at the way he was. is scammed for thousands of dollars.

He said he first thought it was good news when he received a hiring notice from what he thought was well-known casting director Jeff Hardwick. Obezo has already submitted videos to him on several occasions.

“It was meant to be a testimonial, an advertisement for Bitcoin,” he said.

The project involved taking a video of himself at an ATM, withdrawing cash and then depositing it into a bitcoin account.

“They told me not to drop it off at the cashier because they wanted to check the efficiency of the ATMs and I said, ‘That’s a bit strange’, but I did it anyway, I recorded it,” Obezo said.

The scammer sent him a check for $4,850 via priority mail for Obezo to deposit and use. He got clear at first but a few days later the trouble started.

“The check for almost $5,000 bounced and it exceeded my checking account by about $5,000,” Obezo said.

The real Jeff Hardwick was also stunned.

“Unbelievable. I was shocked more than anyone when I was first informed,” said the casting director, who expressed outrage that someone was using his name and damaging his reputation.

He said the scam has happened to other actors and even posted a warning on his website.

“It’s a terrible thing and I’ve tried to use every source I have to alert the acting community to this, using legit casting websites to spread the word and all that,” Harwick said.

Obezo thinks the scammers probably got his email address from online acting websites. He has since contacted the police and the FBI.

Since the scam involved the postal service, it becomes a federal offense.

Investigators took all the information and filed a report but didn’t give the actor much hope.

“They said anything under $1 million, we don’t really look at that. It’s not considered a high priority,” Obezo said. “So that means more people need to be scammed, scammed and exploited before the FBI can even look into my case.”

Obezo said he wanted to share his story to warn other actors who might receive emails like this to make sure everything was legit before moving forward.