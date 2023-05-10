Entertainment
LA actor was scammed out of nearly $5,000 by someone claiming to be well-known casting director Jeff Hardwick
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Imagine being an actor trying to make it big. You respond to a casting ad, hoping it’s your big break, only to find out it was all a scam.
It happened to an aspiring actor in Los Angeles and police say it happens to others too.
“It seriously affected me and my mental and emotional health. It was very difficult,” said Rigo Obezo, who told Eyewitness News he was still upset and angry at the way he was. is scammed for thousands of dollars.
He said he first thought it was good news when he received a hiring notice from what he thought was well-known casting director Jeff Hardwick. Obezo has already submitted videos to him on several occasions.
“It was meant to be a testimonial, an advertisement for Bitcoin,” he said.
The project involved taking a video of himself at an ATM, withdrawing cash and then depositing it into a bitcoin account.
“They told me not to drop it off at the cashier because they wanted to check the efficiency of the ATMs and I said, ‘That’s a bit strange’, but I did it anyway, I recorded it,” Obezo said.
The scammer sent him a check for $4,850 via priority mail for Obezo to deposit and use. He got clear at first but a few days later the trouble started.
“The check for almost $5,000 bounced and it exceeded my checking account by about $5,000,” Obezo said.
The real Jeff Hardwick was also stunned.
“Unbelievable. I was shocked more than anyone when I was first informed,” said the casting director, who expressed outrage that someone was using his name and damaging his reputation.
He said the scam has happened to other actors and even posted a warning on his website.
“It’s a terrible thing and I’ve tried to use every source I have to alert the acting community to this, using legit casting websites to spread the word and all that,” Harwick said.
Obezo thinks the scammers probably got his email address from online acting websites. He has since contacted the police and the FBI.
Since the scam involved the postal service, it becomes a federal offense.
Investigators took all the information and filed a report but didn’t give the actor much hope.
“They said anything under $1 million, we don’t really look at that. It’s not considered a high priority,” Obezo said. “So that means more people need to be scammed, scammed and exploited before the FBI can even look into my case.”
Obezo said he wanted to share his story to warn other actors who might receive emails like this to make sure everything was legit before moving forward.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7.com/los-angeles-casting-director-scam-jeff-hardwick-scams-la-actor/13228448/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British police express regret over coronation arrest of Republican leader
- Get ready for *another* new T14: USA Law School Rankings to be released this week
- LA actor was scammed out of nearly $5,000 by someone claiming to be well-known casting director Jeff Hardwick
- Class of 2023: Childhood fascination leads to innovation in Victor Mukolla’s undergraduate studies. VTx
- At least 22 killed as tourist boat capsizes in Kerala
- Prime Minister highlights five agendas in bilateral meeting with Jokowi
- Pioneering opera star Grace Bumbry has diedExBulletin
- Novak Djokovic looking for 7th title in Rome
- Newark nonprofit works with a sewing instructor to create a prom dress for a student
- How Google protects anchor text signals from spam sites
- 10 wooden decks passed earthquake test
- Donald Trump found guilty of sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll in civil trial