CW Parent Nexstar CEO Perry Sook Says Hollywood “Responded” to Network Redesign; Sports rights talks ‘stable’ in wake of LIV Golf deal





Nexstar CEO Perry Sook says the Hollywood community has “reacted” to the company’s redesign of The CW, and conversations about sports rights have been “regular” since the company started streaming LIV Golf This year. “They speak to everyone in Hollywood,” Sook said of CW chief Dennis Miller and head of programming Brad Schwartz. “One of the nicest surprises after our takeover is that when we said, ‘The doors are open, let’s talk about doing business’, the community responded. It is in everyone’s interest that there is a viable and competitive fifth network. Sook offered his comments during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, also saying The CW has limited exposure to the WGA strike given its more focus on unscripted fare. . Earlier Tuesday, Nexstar reported diluted earnings per share of $2.97, down significantly from the $5.99 it posted in the politically ad-fueled 2022 period, but better. than the consensus expectations of Wall Street analysts. Total revenue also beat forecast, increasing 4% to $1.257 billion. On Sept. 30, Nexstar secured a 75% stake in The CW, with previous 50-50 partners Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery retaining 12.5% ​​each. The timing of the deal will make year-over-year comparisons inaccurate until the fourth quarter of this year. When The CW was excluded, Nexstar said, its first-quarter revenue fell 1% to $1.2 billion. In addition to the lack of political advertising revenue in the current year quarter, Nexstar also noted the lack of advertising revenue for the Olympics from the company’s NBC affiliates. Distribution revenue set a record in the quarter, driven by a renewal with YouTube TV for The CW, NewsNation and Nexstar’s 40 CBS affiliate stations. This agreement included the first distribution agreement on the streaming pay television package for 59 CW, MyNetwork and independent stations owned by Nexstar. Asked about sports rights given The CW’s deal to air the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, Sook claimed the TV broadcast is “once again the belle of the ball” after years of cable has been the dominant distribution option for sports leagues. Conversations about additional rights “have been regular,” Sook added, “and we remain confident they will deliver results.” While no specific sports or leagues were pitched on the call, Sook said the LIV experience was a win-win, especially for CW affiliates, which replaced syndicated programming and library movies. by live sports. Affiliate station sales teams are “selling the heck out” of LIV, he said, with many of them surpassing the national broadcast network’s sales effort. Chief Financial Officer Lee Ann Gliha said that due to programming commitments from The CW’s former owners, 2024 will be the first full year the network mirrors “the Nexstar way”. The only remnant of the dramatic slate of the past is all american. She said efforts to achieve profitability by 2025 remain on track. The CW’s reach is vast, Sook noted, with 130 million U.S. households able to watch it via pay-TV or for free over-the-air. Asked about the long-awaited news last week that eight CBS stations in major markets were dropping their CW affiliations and going independent, Sook said three Nexstar-owned stations in the same markets appeared to be on track to become CW affiliates. C.W. Already, the company’s nationwide portfolio of local stations — including most CW affiliates of all other owners — has Nexstar well positioned to take over The CW. Even in a world of secular decline in viewership, the financial benefits of owning and operating both network and local stations remain significant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/05/the-cw-nexstar-hollywood-liv-golf-1235360301/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos