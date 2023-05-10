Actor Robert De Niro confirms he is now a father of seven, aged 79, with the birth of a baby





A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press They said no further details or statements were expected, including the mother’s name. The 79-year-old first broke the news during an interview with ET Canada while talking about his new movie, About My Father. “I know you have six kids,” ET Canada’s BrittneeBlairs said. “Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” De Niro quickly corrected. The Godfather star has revealed he doesn’t consider himself a cool dad, despite Sebastian Maniscalo, who plays De Niros’ son in the film, calling his character Salvo a cool dad. I’m fine, he told Blair. You know, my kids don’t always agree with me, and they’re respectful. My daughter, shes 11, she sometimes gives me grief and I argue with her. I love it, but, you know,” De Niro said. “And my youngest now, that will be more to come. But, it is what it is. A representative for De Niro also confirmed the birth to The Associated Press on Tuesday. They said no further details or statements were expected, including the mother’s name. The Oscar-winning actress has been married twice. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to a daughter, Drena, 51, and a son, Raphael, 46. He also shares a son, Elliot, 24, and a daughter, Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage to ex-wife Grace Hightower. In 1995, he welcomed twins Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith. De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy, About My Father, which will be released on May 26. He is a two-time Academy Award winner for his supporting role in The Godfather: Part II and Best Actor in Raging Bull. In 2011, he also received the Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama five years later. ABC/PA

