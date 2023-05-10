Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his experience working with Three Khans of Bollywood: It’s their greatness…





Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his experience working with the three Bollywood khans (Image credit: Instagram) HIGHLIGHTS Nawazuddin Siddiqui prepares for Jogira Sara Ra Ra

He recently opened up about ‘strong ties’ with three Bollywood Khans

The film features Neha Sharma and Nawazuddin in the lead roles Nawazuddin Siddiqui impressed everyone with his acting skills and captured millions of hearts. He is currently preparing his next film Jogira Sara Ra Ra . He is one of the few actors who had the chance to work on screen with the three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, in the industry. Recently, he shared that they got to know his work, and as a result, they call him whenever they have a content-driven movie. Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his ‘strong ties’ with three Bollywood khans When interacting with a media portal, the Wasseypur Gangs The actor opened up about his experience working with the Three Khans. He called it a “very entertaining experience” and told Bollywood Bubble, “It’s their greatness, whether it’s Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir, whenever there’s a content-driven movie, they call me. It’s because they know me and my work. They know me personally, and that’s why the connection is strong. Going forward, he added that there is so much to learn from them – be it patience or maybe stubbornness at the same time. He added: “After everything that’s happened, they work with such stubbornness and their power to hold on all this time is something to learn from.” For the uninitiated, Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked with Salman Khan in two films – Kick (2014) and Kabir Khan Bajrangi Bhaijan (2015). Besides that, he also worked with Aamir Khan in Reema Kagti’s Talash (2012) and starred in its production Peepli Live (2010). Do you know that Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his Bollywood debut with a small role in Aamir Khan’s starring Sarfaroch in 1999? Yes, you read correctly ! Later he was featured with Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia’s Raes (2017). About the Workfront Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen at Sudhir Mishra. Speech with Bhumi Pednekar. The actor’s next film Jogira Sara Ra Ra was due out on May 12. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the film also stars Neha Sharma and has now been delayed to May 26 after the box office success of The history of Kerala which was released on May 5.

