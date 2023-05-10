Scott Baio’s family lives in Florida after bailing out Hollywood





Scott Baio and his wife Renee moved their family to Florida. The ‘Charles in Charge’ actor announced last week that his family had decided to leave Los Angeles after 45 years in California, citing homelessness. On Tuesday, he retweeted his own April 20 tweet that read, “Living our best life in Florida,” alongside a photo of him and his wife on a beach. He also changed his Twitter bio location to Florida. He told Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Tuesday that he’s watched Southern California transform into a “third world country” over the past 45 years “between homeless people defecating on the sidewalk, taking drugs on the sidewalk in the middle of the day, illegal aliens all on the spot, laws mean nothing, crime is out of control, graffiti on everything and all my taxes, I don’t know what they’re for. MIA WASIKOWSKA TALKS LEAVING HOLLYWOOD: FEEL REALLY DISCONNECTED “I’ve been in California for a long, long time, and it’s so sad for me. I have family and I have friends there, and I didn’t want to leave, but I’ve been pretty a lot forced out. ” Baio confirmed to Watters that his family lives on the west coast of Florida. Last Wednesday, Baio tweeted, “After 45 years, finally heading off stage from California.” He also added homelessness stats to his tweet. Baio told Watters he would suggest Californians feeling “trapped” to “vote differently.” “I would vote for a Democrat if they fixed some of these issues,” he said. “I would. But I don’t think the other side would ever vote for a Republican to fix it. And, Jesse, I’m telling you, it’s bad.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Renee Baio tweeted on Wednesday that their decision was also tied to their daughter Bailey pursuing golf. “Never in my life would I have thought that we would change our whole lives so that our daughter would embark on her dream!” she wrote alongside a photo of their daughters placing with the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. “I will miss my new kitchen and our friends, however, it is a very exciting journey that we are embarking on with BB.” Go ahead little girl!” She also defended their decision after someone wrote on Twitter that “Husband tweeted you were bailing out CA because of all the homeless people in Southern Cal???? Weird.” She retaliated with a facepalm emoji. “I hope you make life-changing decisions based solely on ONE reason and not a variety of reasons! @ScottBaio can have a list just like anyone else.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Last Wednesday, Baio also tweeted, “I have two in Florida and I love them both!” after someone wrote to him: “I have a house in florida. It’s not good there either. Lol.” According to Realtor.com, Baio listed his Woodland Hills home for $3.85 million in April. His 6,300 square foot property features five bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a home theater. Baio isn’t the first celebrity to leave California. Matthew McConaughey, Joe Rogan, Mark Wahlberg and others packed their bags citing similar concerns. Fox News Digital’s Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.

