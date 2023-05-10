Entertainment
LSU hosts SEC track and field meet. Here is the daily schedule | USL
SEC Athletics Championships
LSU’s Bernie Moore Athletics Stadium
Thursday-Saturday
(p) indicates preliminary; (f) indicates the final
Daily schedule
THURSDAY
Events on the ground
Noon: male hammer
2:15 p.m.: Female Hammer (f)
4:45 p.m.: men’s javelin
6:45 p.m.: Women’s javelin
The track events
5:30 p.m.: 800 men (p)
5:50 p.m.: Women’s 800m (p)
6:10 p.m.: 200 men (p)
6:35 p.m.: 200m women (p)
7 p.m.: Men’s 400m hurdles (p)
7:20 p.m.: 400m hurdles women (p)
7:40 p.m.: 10,000 men (f)
8:15 p.m.: Women’s 10,000m
Men’s Decathlon (Day 1)
11:30 a.m., 100; 12:10 p.m., long jump; 1:10 p.m., shot put; 2:10 p.m., big jump; 4:15 p.m.; 400.
Women’s Heptathlon (day 1)
Noon, 100 hurdles; 12:45 p.m., big jump; 2:45 p.m., shot put; 4 p.m., 200.
FRIDAY
Events on the ground
4 p.m.: Women’s Pole Vault
4:15 p.m.: Men’s shot put
4:30 p.m.: Men’s high jump
6:30 p.m.: Women’s long jump
6:45 p.m.: Women’s shot put
7 p.m.: Men’s long jump
The track events
5 p.m.: 110 hurdles men (p)
5:15 p.m.: 100 women hurdles (p)
5:40 p.m.: Men 1500 (p)
6 p.m.: 1500m women (p)
6:20 p.m.: 400 men (p)
6:45 p.m.: Women’s 400m (p)
7:10 p.m.: Men’s 100m (p)
7:35 p.m.: 100m women (p)
8 p.m.: Men’s 3000m steeplechase
8:20 p.m.: Women’s 3000m steeplechase
Men’s Decathlon (Day 2)
11am, 110 hurdles; 11:45 a.m., disk; 12:55 p.m., Pole vault; 2:30 p.m., javelin; 4 p.m., 1,500.
Women’s Heptathlon (Day 2)
11:45 a.m., long jump; 1 p.m., javelin; 2:30 p.m., 800.
SATURDAY
Events on the ground
2 p.m.: male disk (f)
3 p.m.: Men’s Pole Vault
3:15 p.m.: Women’s high jump
4:30 p.m.: female disc (f)
5:15 p.m.: women’s triple jump
5:45 p.m.: Men’s triple jump
The track events
5:05 p.m.: Relay 4×100 men (f)
5:15 p.m.: Women’s 4x100m relay (f)
5:25 p.m.: Men’s 1500m (women)
5:35 p.m.: Women’s 1500m
5:45 p.m.: 110 hurdles men (f)
5:55 p.m.: 100 women hurdles (m)
6:05 p.m.: 400 men (f)
6:15 p.m.: Women’s 400m
6:25 p.m.: Men’s 100m
6:35 p.m.: Women’s 100m
6:45 p.m.: 800 men (f)
6:55 p.m.: Women’s 800m
7:05 p.m.: 400 hurdles men (f)
7:15 p.m.: Women’s 400m hurdles
7:25 p.m.: 200 (f) men
7:35 p.m.: Women’s 200m
7:45 p.m.: 5000 (f) men
8:05 p.m.: Women’s 5000m
8:30 p.m.: Relay 4×400 men (m)
8:40 p.m.: Women’s 4×400 relay (f)
